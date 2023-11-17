Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews suffered a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury during Thursday's 34-20 win over the Bengals, according to NFL Media. It is considered a long-term injury and the team is reportedly set to consult Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte next week to gather more information.

Andrews went down on the team's opening drive with what the team later called an ankle injury. After the win, Ravens coach John Harbaugh informed the media that Andrews' injury is likely season-ending.

The injury occurred with around 11 minutes remaining in the first quarter. Andrews was heading toward the first-down marker in the red zone, when he was tackled by linebacker Logan Wilson. Andrews appeared in obvious pain after being tackled, and gingerly walked back to the locker room.

Andrews was seen on crutches, and unable to put any weight on his ankle, according to the Amazon Prime broadcast. Andrews underwent X-rays to help determine the extent of the injury.

Before exiting the game, he had two catches for 23 yards. On the season, Andrews has 43 receptions for 521 yards with an average of 12.1 yards per catch, along with six touchdowns.

Andrews is a key part of this offense and is one of Jackson's favorite targets. The 28-year-old has the second-most receptions and yards on the Ravens, behind rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers.

The tight end was drafted No. 86 overall by Baltimore in 2018 and has been with the Ravens for his entire career.