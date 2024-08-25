Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris has died, the team announced Sunday. He was 70 years old. Just two weeks ago, the Ravens announced that D'Alessandris was hospitalized due to an acute illness that would keep him away from the team for some time.

"Today is a sad day for the Baltimore Ravens," general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "'Joe D.' was a rock, a great coach and a better person. He cared about the team deeply, exhibiting a relentless passion to excel while displaying genuine love for his players. I especially treasure my conversations with him, talking about football and life. I will always remember standing back with Joe on the practice field and watching him up close with his players. Coach was the consummate teacher and friend, and I will miss him deeply.

"Our thoughts and prayers go to Joe's daughters and family and everyone touched by Joe's remarkable spirit."

D'Alessandris served as the offensive line coach for the Ravens since 2017. He coached offensive lines for more than four decades, and previously worked for the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and then-San Diego Chargers along with several college programs such as Duke and Pittsburgh.

In his statement, head coach John Harbaugh described "Joe D." as a beloved grandfather, and a man of integrity who made everyone on the Ravens better. When D'Alessandris stepped away to battle his illness, the Ravens brought in George Warhop to take over the offensive line. He is an experienced offensive line coach who last worked with the Houston Texans in 2022. In all, he's served for eight different NFL teams.

"In the interim, we welcome George Warhop to our coaching staff," the Ravens said earlier this month in a statement. "With expertise in guiding top-level offensive linemen, his dedication and strong character will continue to develop our offensive line during Coach D's absence."