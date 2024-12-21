Ravens-Steelers score: Lamar Jackson throws 3 TDs, Derrick Henry runs wild as Baltimore clinches playoff berth

The Baltimore Ravens captured a playoff berth on Saturday, but they accomplished much more than that after vanquishing their arch rival at home.

Baltimore's 34-17 win over Pittsburgh snapped the Ravens' four-game losing streak over the Steelers, who missed an opportunity to clinch their first division title since 2020. Instead, the Ravens now have a chance to steal the AFC North from Pittsburgh during the season's final two weeks.

Three touchdown passes by Lamar Jackson, 162 rushing yards from Derrick Henry and two turnovers by Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson were the game's biggest storylines. Baltimore parlayed both of Wilson's turnovers into touchdowns, with Marlon Humphrey's pick-six early in the fourth quarter serving as the game's biggest play.

Wilson's first turnover, a fumble after he was hit by safety Ar'Darius Washington deep in Ravens territory, set up Baltimore's go-ahead scoring drive as the Ravens took a 17-10 halftime lead. Pittsburgh tied the game on a Wilson touchdown pass late in the third quarter, but the Ravens responded with 17 unanswered points that included Humphrey's pick-six that made it a two-possession game.

Pittsburgh (10-5) has lost two straight games, while Baltimore (10-5) is riding a two-game winning streak following their Week 14 bye.

We'll have a full breakdown of the game shortly, but in the meantime, check out our live blog below to re-live the action in real time.