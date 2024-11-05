tredavious-white.jpg
The Baltimore Ravens are swinging for the fences. A week after trading for former Pro Bowl wideout Diontae Johnson, the team has acquired former Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White from the Rams via a trade just before the deadline, according to NFL Media

Along with White, the Ravens are getting a 2027 seventh-round pick and the Rams are receiving a 2026 seventh-round pick, according to ESPN

White, 29, made four starts in four games this season for the Rams. He will now join a Ravens defense that is currently last in the NFL in passing yards allowed and 28th in touchdown passes permitted. Despite its issues in pass defense, Baltimore is currently 6-3 and just behind first-place Pittsburgh (6-2) in the AFC North division standings. 

Recent injuries are most likely the reason why White was available in free agency this past offseason. A torn ACL injury in 2021 sidelined him for an entire year. White then missed the final games of the 2023 season after tearing his Achilles. 

Prior to those injuries, White was one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks. A 2017 first-round pick, he picked off six passes and broke up 26 more during his first two years in Buffalo. He earned All-Pro honors in 2019 after recording a league-best six passes while helping Buffalo clinch a wild-card playoff berth. 

In 2020, White was selected to his second straight Pro Bowl while playing an integral role in the Bills getting to within a game of the Super Bowl

While he is heading to a legitimate Super Bowl contender, White is leaving a Rams team that has come on strong after a 1-4 start. Los Angeles has won three straight games and is just behind first-place Arizona (5-4) in the NFC West standings. 

Here's how we graded the second-to-last trade before the deadline: 

Ravens: C+

Baltimore traded next to nothing to get a player who could possibly help its porous pass defense. The Ravens tried to acquire Marshon Lattimore, who was ultimately dealt to Washington. Lattimore would have been a game-changer for their defense. Instead, Baltimore is rolling the dice with White. 

Rams: D

I'm not sure why the Rams made this move other than to give White a chance to make more of an impact somewhere else. Los Angeles barely got anything back in return and lost a player who could have helped from a depth perspective. The Rams might regret this move if injuries hit their secondary sometime down the road. 