Ravens vs. Buccaneers score, takeaways: Lamar Jackson carves up Tampa Bay, which loses top WRs in blowout loss

Lamar Jackson continued his mastery on "Monday Night Football" and may have thrust himself into the lead for MVP consideration after throwing five touchdowns in a blowout victory by the Baltimore Ravens over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson put on a masterclass performance, completing 17 of 22 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns -- finishing with a 158.1 passer rating. Jackson, who has three games with a perfect passer rating of 158.3, was just 0.2 off from setting the NFL record.

The Ravens put up more than 500 yards of total offense and scored 34 straight points after trailing 10-0 to start the game. Jackson did most of the heavy lifting by averaging 12.8 yards per attempt, but Derrick Henry also made sure the Buccaneers never got back in the game. Henry had an 81-yard run in the second half and finished with 15 carries for 169 yards (11.3 yards per carry), along with one catch for 13 yards and a receiving TD.

Baltimore scored on six straight possessions and seven of eight possessions after trailing by 10 in the first quarter. Mike Evans caught his 100th touchdown pass in the first quarter to give the Bucs the early lead. Evans is just the 11th player to have 100 touchdown catches in a career and the fifth with one team. He left with a hamstring injury in the second quarter (and was ruled out of the game). Chris Godwin was then taken off on a cart in the final minute.

Rashod Bateman caught a 59-yard pass in the second quarter and a 49-yard touchdown as part of the Ravens' explosive plays in the game. The Ravens averaged 10.0 yards per play in the victory.

Baltimore retakes first place in the AFC North over Pittsburgh while Tampa Bay gives up first place in the NFC South to Atlanta. Check out our takeaways from the game below:

Why the Ravens won

Lamar Jackson was near perfect in this one, going 17 of 22 for 281 yards and five touchdowns in the rout. Jackson had his fourth career game with five passing touchdowns and five-or-fewer incompletions -- the most in NFL history. This is his third career game with five-plus pass touchdowns and 50-plus rushing yards. The Ravens scored on six straight possessions, four of which were touchdowns, to take over the game.

Jackson was 15 of 20 for 256 yards for five touchdowns over the final three quarters. For his career, he has 20 touchdowns to zero interceptions on "Monday Night Football."

Why the Buccaneers lost

The Ravens torched the Buccaneers pass defense from the second quarter on, as Tampa Bay gave up 486 yards and more than 10 yards per play. The Bucs had no answer for the deep ball to Rashod Bateman, who had a 59-yard catch that set up a touchdown and a 49-yard score of his own.

Tampa Bay gave up 244 yards on the ground, 230 of which came after the first quarter. Derrick Henry wore down a defense that gave up points on six straight possessions and did nothing to stop Jackson and his quick passes. The Ravens only had the ball for 24:55, but the Buccaneers couldn't keep up in the track meet.

Turning point

The Buccaneers were driving with a 10-7 lead over the Ravens midway through the second quarter when Marlon Humphrey picked off Baker Mayfield in the back corner of the end zone. Tampa Bay had second-and-goal at the Ravens 3-yard line when Mayfield tried to thread the needle to Jalen McMillan.

There was Humphrey to pick off Mayfield and prevent any points for the Buccaneers. That gave the Ravens even more momentum as they scored a touchdown four plays later. Jackson found Bateman for 59 yards, and Justice Hill capped the drive with an 18-yard receiving touchdown to give the Ravens the lead for good.

That turnover in the end zone significantly hurt the Buccaneers. Humphrey picked off Mayfield on the ensuing possession as well, giving him two in the second quarter off Mayfield.

Play of the game

Derrick Henry's 81-yard run is the winner this week. The Ravens started the possession at their 8-yard line, giving the ball to Henry on the first play from scrimmage. With 4:58 to play in the third and the Ravens up 27-10, Henry took the carry 81 yards all the way to the Buccaneers 11-yard line -- the fifth run of 80-plus yards in his career.

Henry only had 7 carries for 37 yards prior to the 81-yard run. He finished with 169 on the ground, 146 of which came in the second half.

Up next

The Ravens (5-2) travel to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 8 while the Buccaneers (4-3) host the Falcons on Sunday.