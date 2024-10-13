Ravens vs. Commanders live updates: NFL scores, stats, highlights for Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson showdown

The Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are trading blows in the Battle of the Beltway, which this year features two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the league with Lamar Jackson and rookie Jayden Daniels.

Both teams failed to find the end zone in the first quarter, but did trade 40-yard field goals. In the second quarter, Derrick Henry opened up the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown that capped an impressive nine-play, 93-yard possession. However, Washington came right back with a TD drive of its own, as Daniels led the offense 70 yards down the field on eight plays, and found Terry McLaurin in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.

The Ravens did get an edge over the Commanders right before halftime, as Mark Andrews caught his 41st touchdown on a 13-yard pass from Jackson. His 41 touchdowns tie Todd Heap for the franchise record.

The Ravens have won six straight regular-season games by 14+ points vs. teams entering the matchup at least three games over .500. Will the streak continue? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.