Two of the most versatile quarterbacks in the NFL face off this Sunday, as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens play host to Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. The Ravens are coming off a thrilling 41-38 overtime victory over the rival Cincinnati Bengals, that was the most explosive NFL game we've seen so far this season, while Washington throttled the Cleveland Browns in Landover, 34-13.

The Commanders may be the story of the 2024 season so far. They've won four straight games while averaging 33.8 points per game, thanks in large part to their star rookie quarterback. Daniels is the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 passing yards and 250 rushing yards in his first five career games, and the only rookie quarterback since 1950 to start each of his team's first five games of the season, and average 30 points per game. Washington is the only team to already match its win total from last season!

As for the Ravens, they have won three straight, and own the No. 1 offense in the NFL (447.6 yards per game) and No. 1 rushing offense (211.2 rushing yards per game). However, the Commanders have the No. 2 rushing offense (178.4 rushing yards per game) and No. 1 scoring offense (31 points per game).

Will the Ravens score another victory, or will the Commanders register their third upset of the year? Let's break down this interconference matchup, but first, here's how to watch:

Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson

This is a QB matchup between the reigning Heisman winner and reigning NFL MVP



This is the only game since 1950 between QBs averaging 60+ rushing yards per game on the season



Just three QBs in NFL history have had 1,000 passing yards and 300 rushing yards in their team's first five games of a season. Daniels and Jackson are two of them.

Jayden Daniels could do something no football player has ever done: Win a Heisman Trophy and NFL MVP in back-to-back seasons. Jim Brown is the only rookie to win NFL MVP (1957)



The Ravens and Commanders rank 1-2 in rushing this season. They have the most combined rushing yards per game (389.6) entering a matchup since 1975 (min. 5 games). That was Bills vs. Dolphins -- O.J. Simpson vs. Mercury Morris.

When the Commanders have the ball

Daniels, Austin Ekeler, Brian Robinson Jr. and Jeremy McNichols make up the second-best rushing offense in the NFL. They even combined for 215 rushing yards last week against the Browns. Cleveland had just 212 yards of total offense!

The Commanders will attempt to establish the run, but did you know the Ravens have the top rush defense in the NFL? They allow just 60.4 rushing yards per game. However, Baltimore has the second-worst pass defense (280.2 passing yards per game).

If you watched the wild matchup that was Ravens-Bengals last Sunday, your main takeaway may have been, "Wow, Cincinnati's offense is back." Joe Burrow completed 30 of 39 passes for 392 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, while Ja'Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Tee Higgins added 83 yards and two more touchdowns on nine receptions. So, Washington's game plan may be focused on attacking through the air.

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 77.1 YDs 1135 TD 4 INT 2 YD/Att 8.66 View Profile

Daniels entered this week ranked just 12th in passing yards, but second in yards per attempt (8.7). The Ravens defense ranks 29th in yards per attempt allowed (8.1). The former LSU star also has the third-most 25+ yard completions in the NFL with 10, while the Ravens have allowed the most 25+ yard completions with 15. There's no doubt Daniels has found his way over the past few games. He had the shortest average pass distance in the first two weeks (4.7). Over the past three weeks, Daniels had the seventh-longest average pass distance (8.8).

In a wild turn of events, Terry McLaurin is Daniels' No. 1 receiver. Maybe this was expected five games into the year, but McLaurin had just 39 receiving yards through two weeks! McLaurin has recorded 264 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the last three games, and reached 100 yards receiving twice. He has four 20-yard receptions over the last three games, which is as many as the rest of the team combined. Keep an eye on McLaurin Sunday.

When the Ravens have the ball

As for the Ravens, they will likely continue rushing into the record books. The Ravens are the first team with 1,000 rushing yards through five games since the 2006 Atlanta Falcons. Jackson and Derrick Henry have the most combined rushing yards (935) by a quarterback-running back duo through the first five games of a season in NFL HISTORY. I guess signing Henry was pretty smart.

Jackson leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards this season (363), while Henry led everyone with 572 yards and six touchdowns, prior to "Thursday Night Football." No quarterback and running back duo in the Super Bowl era has ever finished top 10 in rushing yards in the same season. The Ravens are also the first team in NFL history to outrush each of their first five opponents by 100 yards. That includes outrushing the Dallas Cowboys by 223 yards in Week 3.

Derrick Henry BAL • RB • #22 Att 95 Yds 572 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Last week, Henry became the 32nd player in NFL history to reach 10,000 rushing yards, and the first since Marshawn Lynch in 2017. Henry is just one of five players to record 10,000 rushing yards and 100 touchdowns in his first 125 games. No one would dare insult Henry's shape or conditioning, but he's the second-heaviest player (247 pounds) to reach this 10,000-yard mark, behind Jerome Bettis. A well-known workout warrior is on his way to Canton.

Washington has the 12th-worst run defense through five weeks (130 rushing yards allowed per game), so watch for Jackson and Henry to keep things rolling on Sunday.

Ravens vs. Commanders prediction

One of my favorite stats in the NFL has to do with the Ravens taking on good teams. Baltimore has won six straight regular-season games by 14+ points vs. teams entering the matchup at least three games over .500. It's the longest such streak in NFL history. But, every streak has to end at some point.

I won't take Washington to win this game straight up, but if you'll gift me 6.5 points, I'll take that and hope for a fun game between two of the most exciting quarterbacks this season.

Projected score: Ravens 30-27 over Commanders (+6.5)