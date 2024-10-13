Ravens vs. Commanders score: Lamar Jackson cools off red-hot Jayden Daniels to secure fourth straight win

The Baltimore Ravens won their fourth straight game in Week 6, as they defeated the previously red-hot Washington Commanders, 30-23. This matchup between the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and reigning NFL MVP was highly anticipated, and both quarterbacks certainly delivered.

Lamar Jackson completed 20 of 26 passes for 323 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while Derrick Henry again led the Ravens rushing attack with 132 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson's No. 1 wideout, Zay Flowers, also had himself a career day with 132 receiving yards on nine catches.

As for the Commanders, Jayden Daniels shined despite the loss. He completed 24 of 35 passes for a career-high 269 yards and two touchdowns. Washington entered this matchup with the No. 2 rushing offense behind Baltimore, but Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols combined for just 30 rushing yards on 11 combined attempts. That led the Commanders to attack through the air, and Terry McLaurin was again Daniels' favorite target. He caught a team-high six passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

