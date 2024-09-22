Ravens vs. Cowboys score: Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson run all over Dallas, help prevent massive collapse

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys needed to come out at home in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens more put together. They needed to show they weren't going to play with the same sloppiness that doomed them in their 44-19 home loss against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Dallas' instead maintained the trend of sloppiness, trailing Baltimore 21-6 at the half en route to a 28-25 defeat. The Cowboys are the second team in the 21st century to have halftime deficits of 15-plus points in three straight home games, including their 48-32 NFC wild-card round loss against the Green Bay Packers, along with the 2013-2014 Raiders. They have been outscored 83-29 points in the first half of these three games. They mounted an almost-comeback in the second half, out-scoring Baltimore 19-7, but it was too little, too late.

Baltimore running back Derrick Henry found success akin to Avin Kamara on Sunday, racking up 151 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 25 carries. That's six yards per carry, an astounding figure. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson Jackson finished with 182 passing yards on 12 of 15 passing while rushing for 87 yards on 14 carries and a rushing touchdown (nine yards). The Cowboys have surrendered eight rushing touchdowns in three games this season, approaching the total of 14 they allowed in 17 games last season.

Offensively, the Cowboys struggled to get into rhythm. Their passing game showed signs of life on their third drive with Prescott tossing consecutive big-play completions to tight end Jake Ferguson (24 yards) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (18 yards). That resulted in a Dallas first-and-goal at the Ravens' nine-yard line. Their momentum ended up being short-lived since Lamb fumbled the very next play after getting the ball knocked out of his hands by Ravens rookie first-round pick cornerback Nate Wiggins. Baltimore safety Marcus Williams recovered for the takeaway. Prescott finished the game with 379 passing yards on 28 of 51 passing while running back Rico Dowdle paced the Cowboys in rushing with 32 rushing yards on eight carries. Tight end Jake Ferguson led Dallas in receiving with 95 yards on six catches in his first game back from a bone bruise/MCL sprain in his knee.

The bright spot for Dallas was special teams. All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey drained a 65-yard field goal, the longest in team history and second-longest in NFL history. They also became the first team to recover an onside kick in 2024 with the league's new rules.

What's next

Dallas (1-2) has a short week as it hits the road to face the New York Giants (1-2) on "Thursday Night Football." Both teams' only win in 2024 came against Deshaun Watson's Cleveland Browns. Baltimore improves to 1-2 with the win and will return home to host the Buffalo Bills on "Sunday Night Football."