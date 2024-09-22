ARLINGTON, Texas -- Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys special times coordinator John "Bones" Fassel described 2023 first-team All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey's range as "near unlimited."

He backed up his special teams coordinator's praise Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Aubrey drained a 65-yard field goal, the longest in Cowboys history and the second-longest in NFL history. He broke the previous Dallas record held by Brett Maher (63 yards).

Aubrey's counterpart on the opposite side of the field, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, holds the NFL all-time record for longest field goal with a 66-yard, game-winning make against the Detroit Lions in the 2021 season. Aubrey said Wednesday that he would "absolutely" like to break Tucker's record.

"Yeah, absolutely," Aubrey said Wednesday when asked if he thinks about that record. "Any time you can get your name in the record book, it's pretty fun. So any way I can do that would be awesome."

Now that Aubrey is an NFL-record 14 for 14 on field goals of 50 yards or deeper to start his NFL career, head coach Mike McCarthy will certainly provide him the opportunity to break Tucker's mark.