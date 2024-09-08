Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy believes in 2023 All-Pro Brandon Aubrey more than most people believe in anything and anyone.

Aubrey made an NFL-record 35 field goals in a row to start his NFL career, and with a league-high 36 made field goals on his 38 attempts in 2023. With just seconds remaining in the first half of the Cowboys' Week 1 matchup at the Cleveland Browns, McCarthy sent Aubrey out to kick a 66-yard field goal, which if made, would tie Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's record. Aubrey actually did drain the kick, but a delay of game caused the record-tying make to be erased. McCarthy looked frustrated on the sideline and slightly confused with the referee. Perhaps he thought the official would be adding more time to the play clock.

McCarthy briefly sent Aubrey back out to attempt the 71-yarder after the penalty, but he thought better of it after the Browns called a timeout to make him think about. Aubrey did drill field goals of 57 and 40 in the first half, and the 57-yarder was the longest made field goal in a Cowboys season opener. Dallas leads 27-3 in the third quarter.