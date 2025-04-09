The 2025 NFL Draft is just over two weeks away and quarterback Cam Ward is the heavy favorite to be picked first overall by the Tennessee Titans. That means the real intrigue starts with the Cleveland Browns, who are drafting second overall and have an interesting decision on their hands between Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and Shedeur Sanders, among others.

Many NFL executives believe Hunter is the favorite to go second to the Browns. He has a chance to be a transcendent playmaker on both sides of the ball unlike anything the NFL has seen in a long time and Cleveland could desperately really use it.

The 2024 Browns threw the most interceptions (23) in the NFL and they intercepted the fewest passes (four). They were the first team in 69 years to rank dead last in the NFL (outright) in interceptions on both offense and defense. The last time it was done was in 1955 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns' performance in the passing game on both sides of the ball last year was ... atrocious.

Browns passing ranks last season



Offense Defense Yards per attempt Last 26th Pass TD 28th 17th Interceptions Last Last Passer rating Last 27th

While a better quarterback would obviously attack the offensive problem head on, Cleveland may not like the options available at the No. 2 pick. The Browns could instead look to address two needs (wide receiver and cornerback) with one pick in Hunter, who recently shared he wants to play every snap in an NFL game on offense and defense.

Hunter had 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches last season and intercepted four passes on defense, as many as the entire Browns team did in 2024.