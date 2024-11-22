The Cleveland Browns won their third game of the year in epic fashion, as they upset the Pittsburgh Steelers at snowy Huntington Bank Field, 24-19. The Browns have been a better football team since Jameis Winston took over at quarterback -- at least more entertaining. He's 2-2 as the starter, but is an All-Pro when it comes to sound bites.

Winston has always been one of the premier personalities in the NFL. From "eating" W's to breaking down the symmetry of the human body, he makes non-football fans want to watch football. Thursday night was a Hall of Fame Jameis night.

Let's be real. Football fans were not expecting a legendary contest on "Thursday Night Football." Two AFC North rivals facing off in windy weather. Here comes another short-week snoozer, right? Wrong. Steelers vs. Browns was a wildly entertaining affair that came down to the final play in a winter wonderland.

Winston knew this moment was coming. No one was more excited for this game than he was.

Winston has said that he doesn't plan his pregame speeches. If you ever listened to one, you would know that is true.

"Now make sure we keep our priorities straight because it only matters about us. Not the lights, not the cameras, not the action ... It's ABOUT the action..."

Sideline reporters are champing at the bit to interview Winston pregame. The former No. 1 overall pick has noticeably become more centered this year, and with tears in his eyes delivers scripture prior to kickoff.

"The horse is prepared for battle, but victory comes from the Lord." (Proverbs 21:31)

Winston completed 18 of 27 passes for 219 yards and one interception during the game, but also rushed for an epic touchdown.

He hit his head so hard on the play his helmet broke, and the communication device came off.

With the battery pack swinging in his face, Winston still found a way to hit David Njoku for the two-point conversion on the very next play.

After the win, Winston gave Amazon some free publicity by saying he ordered a "W" off the website, and that it would be at his house by 9 p.m.

It was cold in Cleveland, but Winston even got Amazon's Thursday night crew to do snow angels with him.

This was Winston's first-ever snow game, and his first-ever time playing the Steelers. He was asked in his postgame press conference if he felt like he was playing in an NFL Films game. Winston had to physically act out how epic he felt in the moment.

Even the last thing Winston said publicly on Thursday night was epic. As he walked off from his presser, he asked reporters if he was a Brown yet. After bringing some excitement to a struggling team and defeating a rival in the snow at home in epic fashion, I would say yes, he is.