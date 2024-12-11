The NFC wild-card race doesn't appear to be as strong as the AFC, but chaos could ensue over the next several weeks. The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers appear to have playoff berths locked up, making the battle for the No. 7 seed even more intriguing.

The Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons are each in a battle for one wild-card spot -- and four of the five are still in a race for a division title (so a spot is on the line there). The Commanders have been in control of a playoff berth all season, but there are plenty of candidates willing to take that spot in the final four weeks.

In order to get a better idea on how this will all play out, we decided to take a look an each team's remaining schedule. As you'll see below, a few teams have a significant advantage as far as their remaining schedules are concerned.

Let's project the win-loss record for each team to close out the season -- and who makes the playoffs. Remember, some of these teams could get into the playoffs by winning their division.

Washington Commanders (8-5)

Date Opponent Opponent's Record Week 15 -- Sunday, Dec. 15 at Saints 5-8 Week 16 -- Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. Eagles 10-2 Week 17 -- TBD vs. Falcons 6-7 Week 18 -- TBD at Cowboys 5-8 Opponent's combined record

26-25 (.510)

The Commanders are a loss away from their NFC East title hopes being dashed, so focusing on the wild card is their best pathway into the playoffs. They have a tough stretch of games coming up, starting with a Saints team that is 3-1 since Darren Rizzi became the interim coach after Dennis Allen was fired.

The Eagles are in the hunt for home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs, and the Falcons are in a division title race of their own with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That Week 17 matchup could be an elimination game for a wild-card spot.

Final record: 10-7

Los Angeles Rams (7-6)

Date Opponent Opponent's Record Week 15 -- Thursday, Dec. 12 at 49ers 6-7 Week 16 -- Sunday, Dec. 22 at Jets 3-10 Week 17 -- TBD vs. Cardinals 6-7 Week 15 -- TBD vs. Seahawks 8-5 Opponent's combined record

23-29 (.442)

The Rams are a game out of the NFC West lead and are peaking at the right time. They also face a banged-up 49ers team this week and have three of their final four games against divisional opponents. The NFC West is right there for the Rams to take, and going 3-0 in the division could get Los Angeles into the playoffs.

Los Angeles has beaten San Francisco and Seattle this season, but has lost to Arizona. These divisional games are a toss up.

Final record: 9-8

Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

Date Opponent Opponent's Record Week 15 -- Monday, Dec. 16 at Raiders 2-11 Week 16 -- Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. Giants 2-11 Week 17 -- TBD at Commanders 8-5 Week 18 -- TBD vs. Panthers 3-10 Opponent's combined record

15-37 (.288)

The Falcons are mired in a four-game losing streak after a 6-3 start, but still have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Buccaneers (Atlanta swept Tampa Bay earlier this year). Even though Atlanta is a game back of the division lead, the Falcons have the easiest schedule remaining of the wild-card contenders.

Their focus has to be on the NFC South, and there are three very winnable games down the stretch. Let's see how the Falcons respond.

Final record: 9-8

Arizona Cardinals (6-7)

Date Opponent Opponent's Record Week 15 -- Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Patriots 3-10 Week 16 -- Sunday, Dec. 22 at Panthers 3-10 Week 17 -- TBD vs. Rams 7-6 Week 18 -- TBD at 49ers 6-7 Opponent's combined record

19-33 (.365)

The Cardinals are in a free fall of their own, falling out of the NFC West lead to third over the last two weeks. They have two division games to close out the year, and have a favorable two-week stretch coming up.

Arizona will be in the division race until the final week, but need a four-game sweep to have a chance at the playoffs. They have beaten the 49ers and Rams this season, so never say never.

Final record: 8-9

San Francisco 49ers (6-7)

Date Opponent Opponent's Record Week 15 -- Thursday, Dec. 12 vs. Rams 7-6 Week 16 -- Sunday, Dec. 22 at Dolphins 6-7 Week 17 -- Monday, Dec. 30 vs. Lions 12-1 Week 18 -- TBD at Cardinals 6-7 Opponent's combined record

31-21 (.596)

A gauntlet for the 49ers awaits, as San Francisco is clinging to keep its playoff hopes alive. Losing to the Rams on Thursday will essentially eliminate the 49ers from the wild-card race, and potentially the NFC West title hunt as well.

Being 1-3 in the division doesn't favor San Francisco, who also has Detroit on the schedule in Week 17. All of the 49ers' remaining games are against teams in a playoff race. This will be a very tough task.