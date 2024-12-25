Through two quarters of Christmas Day football, the Baltimore Ravens have a 17-2 lead over the Houston Texans, and in between the action on the field, we got a show from superstar singer Beyoncé. The Texans native took the stage at NRG Stadium in Houston to perform songs from her latest album, "Cowboy Carter," for the first time live.

She entered the stadium on horseback, singing "16 Carriages," off her latest album. As she went through the tunnel, she passed a sign with sparklers that said "Cowboy Carter" and antique cars. She was wearing an all-white outfit, down to the cowboy hat, with a sash that said "Cowboy Carter."

Beyoncé was rumored to be bringing out surprise guests for the holiday show and she delivered. For her second song, "Blackbiird," she was joined by four other singers: Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tiera Kennedy and Tanner Adell. But they were far from her only guests.

When she took the middle of the field, her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who was featured on the album, was a background dancer. Shaboozey and Post Malone also came out to perform the songs they are featured on in the album, "Sweet Honey Buckin" and "Levii's Jeans," respectively.

The performance ended with Beyoncé's stage lifting up and with the singer wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

Here's a look at her setlist:

"16 Carriages"

"Blackbiird" feat. Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tiera Kennedy and Tanner Adell

"YA YA" with Blue Ivy Carter

"My House"

"SPAGHETTII"

"Sweet Honey Buckin" feat. Shaboozey

"Levii's Jeans" feat. Post Malone

"Jolene" feat. a voiceover of Dolly Parton

"Texas Hold 'Em"

Cowboy Carter marked Beyoncé's first country album and featured icons from the genre as well as newcomers. She collaborated with Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Willie Jones and Linda Martell.

Her last two halftime performances were during the Super Bowl, when she took the stage in 2013 during Super Bowl XLVII and in 2016 during Super Bowl 50.