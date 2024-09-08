Former Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill didn't land with a team during free agency and is being patient in finding his next landing spot. The veteran finds himself without a squad after 12 seasons as a starter and may soon have a new city.

The Green Bay Packers have yet to contact any free-agent quarterbacks after starting quarterback Jordan Love went down with an MCL injury in the final seconds of their first game, including Ryan Tannehill, according to NFL Media. However, an earlier report from The Athletic mentioned Green Bay contacted the veteran signal-caller.

Love avoided a serious injury, but is expected to miss multiple weeks.

With Love out, it's not surprising that the Packers would explore another option. Green Bay currently has Malik Willis, who was with Tannehill on the Titans for two seasons, and Sean Clifford, a 2023 fifth-round pick, in their quarterback room. Who Green Bay will go with is not yet official and things could get more interesting if Tannehill does end up signing with Green Bay.

There is no deal yet, but this may be the perfect scenario that Tannehill was waiting for.

Tannehill says other teams have contacted him as well, but unless everything he wants is lined up, the 36-year-old does not plan to sign. He is after a playoff-level team in need of a quarterback, with a solid offensive line and stars on offense, per NFL.com. The Packers do give Tannehill some of what he's looking for, as a team with playoff potential and offensive weapons.

The former Comeback Player of the Year is staying ready for that potential next opportunity by throwing to local receivers, according to the report.

"Maybe a guy goes down and a team gives me a call, you never know what's going to happen, right?" Tannehill said on The Athletic's "Scoop City" in July. "So, just keeping the options open. But at the same time, not waiting on pins and needles for that call. I'm enjoying where I'm at ... where my family, life is. You know, if something comes up, then fantastic. I'll jump wholeheartedly into it. But at the same time, not purely just waiting on that."

Just two games into the 2024 NFL season, we already have that scenario with the Packers.

Tannehill is a top free-agent option and has the experience that Willis and Clifford lack. In 151 starts, Tannehill has an 81-70 record with 34,881 yards, 216 touchdowns and 115 interceptions.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Dolphins, before joining the Titans.