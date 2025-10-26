The Buccaneers look to keep their recent dominance of the Saints going and head into a much-needed bye week with a win Sunday in New Orleans.

Tampa Bay (5-2) will be without Mike Evans (collarbone), Chris Godwin (fibula), Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) and a host of others once again, but it has mattered little who's around Baker Mayfield. The well-traveled former No. 1 pick has put together a strong MVP candidacy early this season, leading Tampa Bay to a 5-2 record with an NFL-best four game-winning drives. His 13 passing touchdowns and 1,767 passing yards are also in the top 10 in the league.

Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (31 receptions, 527 yards, five touchdowns) has been outstanding for the NFC South leaders, who are coming off a 24-9 loss to the Lions, and Mayfield will likely look his way early and often.

The Saints (1-6) have lost two straight after a win over the Giants. Spencer Rattler entered last week against the Bears having thrown just one interception, but he threw three against Chicago. He'll hope to get back on track to lead New Orleans to an upset and double its season win total.

Where to watch Buccaneers vs. Saints live