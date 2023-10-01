Saints vs. Buccaneers updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Buccaneers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. The Buccaneers are expected to lose this one by three points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Monday, the Buccaneers ended up a good deal behind the Eagles and lost 25-11. Tampa Bay was down 22-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Buccaneers weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 41 rushing yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Eagles rushed for 201.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored New Orleans last Sunday, but luck did not. They and the Packers were almost perfectly matched up, but the Saints suffered an agonizing 18-17 defeat.

Nobody from New Orleans had a standout game, but they still got scores from Derek Carr and Jimmy Graham.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 2-1.

Not only did the Buccaneers and the Saints lose their last games, neither team covered either. Looking ahead, the Saints are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay barely slipped by New Orleans in their previous matchup last December, winning 17-16. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Buccaneers since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.