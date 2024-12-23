The Green Bay Packers (10-4) and New Orleans Saints (5-9) will square off in a NFC showdown on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 16 NFL schedule. The Saints have lost two of their last three matchups. Last week, the Commanders narrowly beat the Saints, 20-19. On the other sideline, Green Bay has won four of its last five games. Last week, the Packers torched the Seattle Seahawks, 30-13. Star running back Alvin Kamara (groin) and quarterback Derek Carr (hand) are out this week for the Saints. The latest Saints vs. Packers forecast is calling for possible snow showers and temperatures around 30.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 14-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Packers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, up one from the opening line, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before locking in any Packers vs. Saints picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Saints vs. Packers:

Saints vs. Packers spread: Green Bay -14

Saints vs. Packers over/under: 42.5 points

Saints vs. Packers money line: Green Bay -1099, New Orleans +690

NO: Saints are 6-8 against the spread this season

GB: Packers are 8-6 against the spread this season

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Jordan Love heads into MNF tied for seventh in the league in touchdowns (23) with 2,953 passing yards. The Utah State product hasn't thrown an interception and has a 100-plus passer rating in four straight games. In the win over the Seahawks, Love went 20-of-27 with 229 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Running back Josh Jacobs is a dominant runner in the backfield. The Alabama product is third in the NFL in carries (265) and rushing yards (1,147) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (12). He's scored a touchdown in four straight games.

Why the Saints can cover

Cornerback Alontae Taylor has been a consistent defender for the Saints. This season, Taylor has 79 total tackles, 13 pass deflections, four sacks and two forced fumbles. Linebacker Demario Davis has a nose for being around the ball, leading the team in total tackles (104) with six pass deflections. He's recorded double-digit tackles in four games this season.

Spencer Rattler is in line to start at quarterback. He rallied New Orleans from behind last week against Washington, hitting Foster Moreau for a touchdown with no time left, though the Saints were not able to convert the 2-point try. Still, New Orleans covered as a 7.5-point underdog, giving the Saints their third cover in their past five games.

The model is leaning Over the total, projecting 45 combined points.

So who wins Packers vs. Saints on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Saints spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.