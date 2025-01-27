PHILADELPHIA -- Only one player in NFL history has had a season better than the one Saquon Barkley is having. Barkley is just one win away from having the greatest season by any player in NFL history.

This is the history Barkley is seeking, the one he's been writing every week he's been with the Philadelphia Eagles. Of course it continued in Sunday's NFC Championship game, as Barkley rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles' dominant 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Now Barkley is in the Super Bowl, which is why he came to Philadelphia in the first place.

"That was one of the first conversations I had with Howie [Eagles general manager Howie Roseman,]" Barkley said. "That was the conversation I had with my family. I came to Philly to be a part of games like this. Nothing better than a game when you can advance to the Super Bowl, so I'm super excited about that."

Most rushing yards in a season (including playoffs)

Player Year Rush yards Terrell Davis 1998 2,476 Saquon Barkley 2024 2,447 Terrell Davis 1997 2,331 Eric Dickerson 1984 2,212 Adrian Peterson 2012 2,196

All Barkley needed was one play to make an impact, scoring on the Eagles' first offensive play -- a 60-yard touchdown run -- to give Philadelphia the lead for good. The touchdown was Barkley's seventh touchdown run of 60+ yards or more, by far the most in NFL history (no other player has more than four). Barkley is also the first player in NFL history to have seven offensive touchdowns of 60+ yards in a season (including postseason), just a small sample size of his greatness in his first year with the Eagles.

He also has three touchdowns of 60+ yards in the postseason, the most of any player in NFL history.

Barkley has 2,447 rushing yards this season, only 30 yards away from passing Terrell Davis (2,476) for the most rushing yards in a season in NFL history (including postseason). He has 2,760 yards from scrimmage this season, needing just 3 yards to pass Davis (2,762) for the most yards from scrimmage in a season (including playoffs).

Most scrimmage yards in season (including playoffs)

Player Yards Year Terrell Davis (Broncos) 2,762 1998 Saquon Barkley (Eagles) 2,760 2024 Marshall Faulk (Rams) 2,686 1999 Terrell Davis (Broncos) 2,656 1997

Davis has the greatest season by any individual player in NFL history. He had the most rushing yards and yards from scrimmage in a season in 1998, the year he rushed for 2,000 yards and the Denver Broncos won a Super Bowl.

Barkley is one win away from not only matching Davis, but surpassing him. This is the player Barkley expected to be when he came to the Eagles, one who competed for records and championships.

"I've always known who I am. I've always known the type of player I've become," Barkley said. "Sometimes it takes longer than others. I didn't envision it taking seven years. I didn't even envision it being in Philly. I thought it'd be in New York.

"But no time is better than God's time."