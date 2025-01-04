The Week 18 NFL schedule opens with a two-game slate on Saturday, Jan. 4 featuring Browns vs. Ravens (-20, 41.5) at 4:30 p.m. ET, and Steelers vs. Bengals (-2.5, 48) at 8 p.m. ET. The Ravens can clinch the NFC North title with a win, while the Bengals need a win to keep their postseason hopes alive. The NFL DFS player pool features a mix of young talent and proven veterans. Should you build your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS lineups around proven fantasy stalwarts like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry, Ja'Marr Chase, or George Pickens? Should you target potential NFL DFS sleepers like Jerry Jeudy, Calvin Austin III, or Mark Andrews in your NFL DFS core plays? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Browns and Bengals vs. Steelers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor has hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members. He was all over slate-breaking performances like Travis Kelce's (7-25-4), Kirk Cousins (460-4), T.J. Hockenson's (13-109-2), Ja'Marr Chase's (15-1923), D.J. Moore's (8-230-3), and De'Von Anchane (233 total yards, four TDs). This season, some of Kaylor's top picks include Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed (4-138-1, 33-1) and James Cook (78-2). Anyone who followed his picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Browns and Bengals vs. Steelers on Saturday

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The former LSU star is having one of the best seasons of his career, and currently leads the NFL in passing yards (4.641) and touchdown passes (42), and he ranks third in the league in quarterback rating (109.8). In Cincinnati's Week 17 win over the Denver Broncos, Burrow threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns.

Burrow will be facing a solid Pittsburgh Steelers defense on Saturday, but will be playing to keep the Bengals' postseason hopes alive. The Steelers allow an average of 226.9 passing yards per game, and Burrow had a lot of success in the first meeting between the AFC North rivals. In Week 13, Burrow completed 28 of 38 passes for 309 yards, three touchdown passes, and one interception. See who else to roster here.

Kaylor's Saturday NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Baltimore running back Derrick Henry. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year has been outstanding in his first season with the Ravens. Henry enters Week 18 with 1,783 yards and 14 touchdowns on 305 carries, and 17 catches for 170 yards and two scores.

Henry has been on a tear of late, rushing for 309 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' last two games. He trails only Saquon Barkley in rushing yards and James Cook in rushing touchdowns in 2024. With Baltimore needing a win to clinch the AFC North title, Kaylor expects a heavy workload for Henry on Saturday. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Saturday NFL DFS lineups, player pools

