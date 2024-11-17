The San Francisco 49ers seek their third straight victory as they host NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers (5-4) enter off a 23-20 last second road victory over the Buccaneers, while the Seahawks enter off a bye following a 26-20 overtime loss to the Rams. San Francisco won this matchup on the road in Week 6, 36-24. The Niners are 4-5 against the spread, while the Seahawks are 2-6-1 ATS in 2024. Edge rusher Nick Bosa (hip), tight end George Kittle (hamstring) and offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle) are among the players listed as questionable for San Francisco.

Kickoff from the Levi's Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 48. The 49ers are a -270 money line favorite (risk $270 to win $100), while the Seahawks are a +218 underdog.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Niners vs. Seahawks:

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: 49ers -6.5

49ers vs. Seahawks over/under: 48 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: 49ers -270, Seahawks +218

Why the Seahawks can cover

Will the return of star wide receiver DK Metcalf help turn around the Seahawks' fortunes? Metcalf (knee) missed two games before Seattle's bye week, both losses by the team and he'll immediately resume the role of the offense's top playmaker in Week 11. In seven games this season, Metcalf has 578 yards and three touchdowns on 35 receptions. Against the 49ers in Week 6, he only caught 3 of 11 targets for 48 yards, so more efficiency is necessary for the team to be successful in Week 11.

Quarterback Geno Smith has run hot and cold this season, as evidenced by his 363-yard, three-touchdown and three-interception performance against Los Angeles in Week 9. Smith has 2,560 yards passing (fourth most in the NFL) though he has only thrown for 11 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. In the two road games he's played in this season, running back Kenneth Walker III has scored five total touchdowns and will look to continue his strong play in the Bay Area. Walker has totaled 615 yards and seven scores in only seven games. See which team to pick here.

Why the 49ers can cover

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Christian McCaffrey, made his 2024 season debut in Week 10, accounting for 39 yards rushing and 68 receiving, while surprisingly being held scoreless. He was only held scoreless three times during his remarkable 2023 season. In two games against Seattle last year, McCaffrey rushed for more than 100 yards each time and scored two touchdowns. He should play a pivotal role this week as an increase in playing time seems likely.

Quarterback Brock Purdy continues to play like one of the league's best, having passed for 2,454 yards and 12 touchdowns with three additional rushing scorss this season. Against Tampa Bay, Purdy was outstanding, throwing for 353 yards and two touchdowns in the close victory. The Seahawks' defense is in for an uphill battle against the 49ers weapons on Sunday afternoon. See which team to pick here.

