Seahawks vs. Packers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Sunday Night Football'

At halftime of "Sunday Night Football," the visiting green Bay Packers lead the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 20-3.

The Packers asserted themselves early with a 10-play, 63-yard drive punctuated by a Josh Jacobs touchdown run, and didn't look back from there. They scored on each of their four first-half drives, marching deep into Seattle territory with relative ease as Jacobs sliced through the line of scrimmage and Jordan Love connected efficiently with his wide array of passing-game targets.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, struggled to get much of anything going and failed to take advantage of opportunities when they did. Seattle drove deep into Green Bay territory twice, but came away with only three points thanks first to a third-down sack and then later to an interception on a throw Geno Smith forced into heavy coverage near the goal line.

Will Green Bay hang on and secure a big road victory, or will Seattle stage a second-half comeback to hold serve at home? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the rest of the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Seahawks vs. Packers

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)

