Seahawks vs. Packers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Sunday Night Football'

Close call
After the teams traded three-and-outs, Jayden Reed muffed Michael Dickson's punt and nearly gave the Seahawks possession deep in Green Bay territory. Alas, he jumped right back on the ball and saved the Packers from potential disaster.
At halftime of "Sunday Night Football," the visiting green Bay Packers lead the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 20-3.
The Packers asserted themselves early with a 10-play, 63-yard drive punctuated by a Josh Jacobs touchdown run, and didn't look back from there. They scored on each of their four first-half drives, marching deep into Seattle territory with relative ease as Jacobs sliced through the line of scrimmage and Jordan Love connected efficiently with his wide array of passing-game targets.
The Seahawks, meanwhile, struggled to get much of anything going and failed to take advantage of opportunities when they did. Seattle drove deep into Green Bay territory twice, but came away with only three points thanks first to a third-down sack and then later to an interception on a throw Geno Smith forced into heavy coverage near the goal line.
Will Green Bay hang on and secure a big road victory, or will Seattle stage a second-half comeback to hold serve at home? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the rest of the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.
Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Betting odds: Packers -2.5, O/U 46.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
After the teams traded three-and-outs, Jayden Reed muffed Michael Dickson's punt and nearly gave the Seahawks possession deep in Green Bay territory. Alas, he jumped right back on the ball and saved the Packers from potential disaster.
Zach Charbonnet takes advantage of the Jacobs miscue, scooting around the edge of the formation for a 24-yard touchdown run. All of a sudden, it's a 10-point game with over 11 minutes remaining. Charbs has been a monster filling in for Kenneth Walker.
Ernest Jones IV made the biggest play of the night for Seattle. Josh Jacobs stumbled on this run and Jones took advantage by Peanut-Punching the ball out of Jacobs' hands to flip field position for his team. Julian Love on the recovery. Big opportunity for the Seahawks.
The two drives with Sam Howell under center have gone nowhere for Seattle. 6 combined plays for -6 yards. Unless Geno comes back in, this one is over. (And that might not be enough, and it doesn't look likely anyway.)
Geno is back on the sideline but grimacing and limping pretty badly.
The Packers once again drove deep into Seattle territory, but for their third straight trip into the red zone, they settled for a field goal. The Brandon McManus kick made it a three-score game again, though, and with Sam Howell under center that might be enough to put things away.
Geno Smith went down at the end of that last play, just after one of Seattle's best plays of the game. He landed awkwardly after trying to avoid a low hit on a broken play. Tried to walk it off but then went to the ground. Sam Howell is in the game, and Geno is headed to the locker room. He is questionable with a knee injury.
The Seahawks finally got a stop against the Packers. For the first time tonight, Green Bay will finish a drive without putting points on the board. On third-and-short, Williams shot through the gap and threw Josh Jacobs down for a loss to force a punt. Huge play for Seattle's defense, from a guy who is playing the best football of his career.
Green Bay's defensive lining is whupping Seattle's offensive line. Geno Smith has been under heavy pressure all night. Sacks, hits, everything. Sacks have stalled out multiple drives already now, including this one. (Pending what happens on third-and-long right here.)
Green Bay handled this end-of-half sequence really badly once crossing midfield. The Packers let a ton of time run off the clock between first and second down and robbed themselves of a chance to get a touchdown on this drive. They ended up settling for a field goal to go up 20-3.
The Packers nearly victimized Geno Smith on second down, and then Carrington Valentine actually got him on third down. Ill-advised throw into traffic and it would have needed to be 10000% perfect to even have a chance. This is his NFL-high fifth red-zone pick. Nobody else has more than three.
The Seahawks defense finally limited the Packers to only three points on a drive. After the Watson catch, a pair of Josh Jacobs runs totaled only four yards before Love threw into coverage and missed Romeo Doubs in the end zone. Brandon McManus tacked on three points from 39 yards out.
What an incredible throw and catch from Jordan Love and Christian Watson. He's Green Bay's best big-play threat. He sometimes struggles with drops (even on easy throws), but he also makes some pretty outrageous grabs -- like this one up the left sideline. Sheesh.
Seattle had a third-and-2 deep in Green Bay territory and almost certainly would have gone for it on fourth down... but Geno Smith got dropped by Rashan Gary, who took that option off the table. Instead, it's a Jason Myers field goal to cut Green Bay's lead down to 14-3.
Green Bay's wideout has been out for several weeks after suffering a concussion, but he's already crossed the goal line in his first game back. He capped off an 8-play, 80-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown grab. (Josh Jacobs now has 11 touches on 18 offensive snaps for Green Bay, by the way. Just outrageous stuff.)
After Geno Smith made a fantastic throw to DK Metcalf to set the Seahawks up near midfield, their drive stalled out thanks to an Edgerrin Cooper sack on third down to force a punt. Green Bay now has a chance to take an early two-score lead.
Seattle's defense has been rolling since the bye, but Green Bay moved right down the field with relative ease to take a 7-0 lead on the opening drive. The Packers treated the Seahawks to a heavy dose of Josh Jacobs, who touched the ball on each of the first 8 snaps and then punched it in from a yard out after Jordan Love got the Pack down to the goal line. It's a 10-play, 63-yard drive that took 5:41 off the clock. Quick, efficient, methodical stuff from Green Bay.
The Packers wideout has been out since suffering a concussion the week before Thanksgiving. He's wearing a Guardian cap in his first game back.
As expected, no Kenneth Walker for Seattle. Several absences on defense as well.
No Jaire Alexander once again for Green Bay.