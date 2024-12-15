An NFC collision on Sunday Night Football features the Seattle Seahawks (8-5) hosting the Green Bay Packers (9-4). The Seahawks have won four straight games. Last week, Seattle defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 30-18. The Packers just had their three-game winning streak halted. On Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions beat Green Bay, 34-31. The Seahawks lead the NFC West standings and are the third seed in the NFC playoff bracket. Green Bay comes in as the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture. The latest Packers vs. Seahawks forecast is calling for a 20% chance of precipitation and light winds.

Seahawks vs. Packers spread: Green Bay -2.5

Seahawks vs. Packers over/under: 46.5 points

Seahawks vs. Packers money line: Green Bay -143, Seattle +121

GB: Packers are 7-6 against the spread this season.

SEA: Seattle is 6-6-1 against the spread this season.

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers head into SNF ranked sixth in total offense (376.4), 10th in passing offense (231.6), and fifth in rushing offense (144.7). They are also seventh in scoring offense (26.8) and have scored at least 30 points in three straight games. Quarterback Jordan Love can make throws to all three levels off the field. He's seventh in the NFL in passing touchdowns (21) with 2,724 passing yards. The 26-year-old has thrown at least two passing touchdowns in five straight weeks. Last week, Love threw for 260 yards and two passing scores.

Running back Josh Jacobs has strong vision and power. The Alabama product is fourth in the NFL in carries (239), third in rushing yards (1,053), and tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (11). Jacobs had 66 rushing yards and three rushing scores in his last outing.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle is third in the league in passing offense (249.0). Quarterback Geno Smith is second in the NFL in passing yards (3,474) with 14 passing touchdowns. The 34-year-old has thrown for at least 200 passing yards and a passing score in three straight games.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has elevated his game and gives Seattle a reliable weapon. Smith-Njigba is tied for ninth in the NFL in receptions (75) and is sixth in receiving yards (911) with five receiving touchdowns. The 22-year-old has logged 70-plus receiving yards in five straight games. Last week against the Cardinals, Smith-Njigba had five grabs for 82 yards and a score.

