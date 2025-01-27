Steelers president Art Rooney II said that finding a quarterback will be the team's priority this offseason. Rooney, during his annual meeting with reporters, added that his "preference" would be to either sign Russell Wilson or Justin Fields to new deals.

Rooney isn't ruling out signing both quarterbacks, but he doesn't feel that that's likely.

"I think both of them see themselves as starters, and I don't know if they want to share the same job again next year," Rooney said, via The Athletic.

Rooney said that the hope would be to sign a quarterback beyond the 2025 season while adding that age is indeed a factor. Wilson turned 36 during the 2024 season. Fields will turn 26 in March.

Both quarterbacks have said that they would like to re-sign with the Steelers, who started 10-3 last season before losing their final five games. Fields led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 start, while Wilson won six of his first seven starts before things unraveled.

"I want to be here," Fields said earlier this month, via the Tribune-Review. "I'm kind of tired of learning a new offense every year. This will be my third in four years. Of course, I'd love to be back, but that's all up to God at the end of the day. I'll be where God wants me to be."

It appears that the Steelers' preference would be the sign the younger Fields, who seems to a better fit for Arthur Smith's offense. But Fields may decide to test the open market, which is probably one of the reasons why re-signing Wilson is still on the table.

Based on Rooney's comments, expect Pittsburgh to move quickly as it pertains to trying to sign Fields, who may elect to test the open market for the first time in his pro career.