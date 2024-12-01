CINCINNATI -- Mike Tomlin has been a staunch defender of George Pickens, but after Pickens committed two personal fouls during Sunday's win over the Bengals, the Steelers coach acknowledged that something has to change regarding his young wideout.

Pickens, who had to be escorted off the field at the end of last week's loss in Cleveland, was flagged for both taunting and for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during Pittsburgh's 44-38 win. Both penalties minimized the impact of two catches made by Pickens.

"You just have to grow up, man," Tomlin said. "It's an emotional game. These divisional games are big. He has a target on his back because he's George (Pickens). He understands that, but he has to grow up. He has to grow up in a hurry."

After his first penalty, Tomlin was seen speaking with Pickens on the sideline before giving him a quick embrace. Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson was also in Pickens' ear throughout the game.

Like Tomlin, Wilson was asked to discuss Pickens and his most recent issues with officials. When asked to discuss Pickens, 99% of Wilson's response was praise for his 23-year-old teammate who is still learning his way in the NFL. Wilson did, however, acknowledge that Pickens needs to do a better job when it comes to controlling his emotions.

"I was telling him on the sideline, 'When you're one of the best in the world, you expect to make those plays, you don't need to do anything extra necessarily,'" Wilson recalled following Sunday's win. "He responded and did well with that. ... He knows that he can help us in such a great way. He has all year. He's a great teammate ... one of the best teammates in how he works. He's learning every day. ... He's gotta be smarter, too, though, and he's gonna do that."

As Wilson alluded to, Pickens has played an integral role in Pittsburgh's 9-3 start. But the one thing that is still holding him back are penalties that often have nothing to do with the play.

"I hope not," Pickens said during this postgame press conference when asked if he feels that he has become a target by the officials. "I'm out here just playing, like every receiver in the league. Certain calls don't go my way. All I can do is just keep playing."

The first penalty was for taunting after Pickens made a 21-yard catch late in the first quarter. Pittsburgh overcame the 15-yard penalty, though, after Wilson threw a game-tying touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III.

For a second, it appeared that Pickens' day was going to come to a premature end after he was flagged again by the officials following his 36-yard grab on Pittsburgh's first drive of the second half. But instead of calling a taunting penalty (which would have led to his ejection), Pickens was instead called for unsportsmanlike conduct and was able to remain in the game.

That penalty, though, somewhat contributed to the Steelers getting no points on the drive. Instead of getting the ball on the Bengals' 13-yard line, the penalty moved Pittsburgh back to Cincinnati's 28. The drive ultimately ended with a missed field goal that briefly shifted momentum over to the home team.

An emotional player already, Pickens appeared to play with even more emotion after there was no call on Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt after he appeared to shove Pickens to the ground on his 51-yard pick six on Pittsburgh's first drive. Pickens quickly responded by scoring the Steelers' first touchdown of the game moments later on a 17-yard catch-and-carry.

"Plays happen. Guys hold me," Pickens said of the no-call on the pick six. "I'm one of the top receivers, so I'm gonna get held. Just gotta make plays when it happened."

Pickens acknowledged that Sunday's game was chippy, which it was, as it often is between two division rivals. He also acknowledged that he already knows that great players don't need to hurt themselves by making costly penalties. Furthermore, Pickens (who was at the center of controversy last week when he had to be escorted off the field by security at the end of Pittsburgh's loss in Cleveland) said that he doesn't want to hurt his team.

All of that makes his response when asked if he will alter anything about his game confusing.

"Um, no," Pickens said. "I can just keep running my routes, keep playing. You've got refs are going to make certain calls for certain penalties."

Talent has never been the question for Pickens, who has led the Steelers in just about every statistical category since joining the team back in 2022. But until he learns to control his emotions better, Pickens' potential will continue to be handcuffed, along with the Steelers' potential as a legitimate threat to come out of the AFC.