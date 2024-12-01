CINCINNATI -- Najee Harris had no issues against the Bengals defense during the Steelers' 44-38 win. Harris was, however, momentarily sidelined during the first quarter of Sunday's game for a reason that had nothing to do with the Bengals or the game in general.

The Steelers' starting running back left the game after slowing up on a screen pass near the end of the Steelers' second drive. It was initially labeled as a leg injury, but Harris revealed afterward what the issue really was.

"Thanksgiving, Pat (Freiermuth's) girlfriend, Jill made some fine-ass, little banana thing, and I had too much," Harris said with a smile. "I guess I didn't know that it affected me until that first drive."

Harris, who said he remedied the issue by eating some oranges, picked up where he left off prior when he re-entered the game on Pittsburgh's fourth possession. In fact, Harris ended that drive with a 10-yard touchdown run that was the result of a perfect cutback by Harris and textbook blocking from several teammates, including rookie center Zach Frazier.

"It feels great," Frazier said when asked by CBS Sports to describe the feeling of leading a block that ultimately results in a score. "It's a great feeling."

It was a great all-around day for the Steelers offense, which managed to outscore the prolific Bengals offense. Pittsburgh quarterback Russell Wilson, fresh off of his 36th birthday, looked 10 years younger on Sunday as he threw for a season-high 414 yards and three touchdowns. He was complemented by Harris, a former Pro Bowler who is enjoying his best season to date.

Harris, who ran for 99 yards on 15 carries the last time the Steelers played in Cincinnati, had 129 all-purpose yards on 22 touches in Sunday's win. Harris is benefitting from a young but continuously improving offensive line that has played an integral role in Pittsburgh's 9-3 start.

"Everything just clicked today," Frazier said. "That whole game in general was just a lot of fun. ... It seemed like everything was working. ... Every time we take the field, I feel like we're trying to score, and I feel like today, that's what we did."