Regardless of what happens Sunday in Denver, the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation may continue to be a hot-button topic for the rest of the 2024 season.

The Steelers are planning to go with Justin Fields for a second straight week as Russell Wilson continues to deal with a lingering a calf injury. And while Fields could continue to strengthen his case to be the long-term starter, longtime Raiders CEO and current CBS Sports NFL analyst Amy Trask doesn't think that a permanent decision will be made anytime soon regarding the team's quarterback battle.

"I think when Russell's healthy, he may go back in, but I do think the team is going to be looking for the best answer at that position," Trask said during a one-on-one interview with CBS Sports. "If it turns out that that's Russell terrific, they'll keep him in. But their goal, of course, is to win the game. So if they think that Justin gives them a better chance to do that, they're going to stick with Justin.

"And I think we might see some bouncing back and forth throughout the season, perhaps dependent on health of each of the quarterbacks, perhaps dependent on the opponent they're facing, and, of course, dependent on who is leading the team better and who is perceived to be more likely to win. I don't think we've heard the end of this discussion I think it will be ongoing throughout the season."

Based on her comments, Trask feels that the Steelers' current course of action is to go back to Wilson whenever he is cleared to return to action, unless Fields plays at a level that convinces Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to continue to ride the hot hand, similarly to how things played out late last year with then-Pittsburgh quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett.

Either way, Trask could see this storyline playing out throughout the course of the entire 2024 season. If that ends up being the case, it wouldn't be the first time that a team with playoff aspirations dealt with a fluid quarterback situation. Far from it, actually.

The Cowboys' first championship team featured two starting quarterbacks for the first half of the season until Roger Staubach took over for good following an embarrassing loss to the Bears. Staubach didn't lose a start that year (he was 13-0 including the playoffs) and led Dallas to a 21-point win over Miami in Super Bowl VI.

A year later, legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula changed quarterbacks at halftime of the AFC Championship game. Shula's decision paid off handsomely, as Bob Griese helped Miami knock off Pittsburgh that day before completing the Dolphins' perfect season with a win over Washington in the Super Bowl.

Three decades later, then-backup Tom Brady played so well that he kept franchise quarterback Drew Bledsoe on the bench after Bledsoe was medically cleared to return. But in a twist of fate, it was Bledsoe who successfully relieved an injured Brady in the 2001 AFC Championship game. Bledsoe threw a key touchdown pass in a 24-17 win over the Steelers, and Brady finished the Patriots' Cinderella run by directing the famous, game-winning drive at the end of Super Bowl XXXVI.

A more similar comparison to what may unfold in Pittsburgh occurred 30-plus years ago in San Francisco, when Steve Young received a handful of starts during the 49ers' back-to-back championship seasons in 1988-89 in relief of starter Joe Montana. Like Fields, Young was the younger, more athletic quarterback, but he didn't possess the polish that his older teammate had.

Like Wilson, Montana had already won a Super Bowl (multiple, in fact), but the hits were starting to add up. Montana starred in both of the 49ers' Super Bowl wins those years, but it's safe to say that they may not have won either one without Young and his contribution during both championship seasons.

Will the 2024 Steelers have a similar story? Well, for starters, Fields would have to continue to progress his game to a point where offensive coordinator Arthur Smith opens up the playbook more. Fields also needs to stay healthy while avoiding the hits that come with being a mobile quarterback.

Wilson also needs to start getting healthy, which to this point has been a problem. But if Fields continues to play well, Wilson can take his time in regard to his recovery while putting the calf issue behind him for good.

A successful story would also require a good working relationship between the two quarterbacks, which by all accounts is the case with Wilson and Fields. Sure, both players badly want to be QB1. But it also appears that both are more committed to the cause than they are about individual goals.

What does all of this mean for the Steelers? It means that, while it'll likely lead to more media attention, the Steelers can be successful even if their quarterback situation continues to be fluid, especially if the team continues lean on the running game on offense while getting key turnovers on defense.