In a move that surprised no one, the Pittsburgh Steelers placed Russell Wilson as the team's starting quarterback over Justin Fields on their initial depth chart.

Fields' strong play during training camp has created some buzz as to whether or not the former Chicago Bears first-round pick can stir up an actual position battle against Wilson, who was sidelined for the majority of the first two weeks of Steelers camp with a groin injury. But even if Fields has built some momentum, there was virtually no way the Steelers were going to put him ahead of Wilson on the depth chart.

When it comes to positions that are up for grabs, Pittsburgh traditionally gives veteran players the starting slots in initial depth charts. But even if that wasn't the case, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin wasn't going to alter the Steelers' quarterback plans after just two weeks.

Yes, Fields has played well and seized the opportunity to get reps with Wilson out. But, as Tomlin has said all along, Wilson has the "pole position" and will continue to do so barring a significant injury or poor play from the nine-time Pro Bowler.

Russell Wilson PIT • QB • #3 CMP% 66.4 YDs 3070 TD 26 INT 8 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Based on Tuesday's practice, it appears Wilson is making strides in his recovery from injury. He participated in Seven Shots (a deep red zone drill pitting the offense against the defense) for the first time while also taking 15 reps in 11-on-11 drills. His first pass attempt in Seven Shots was a touchdown pass to wideout George Pickens. Wilson also connected on a deep pass to Van Jefferson later in practice.

Wilson continues to be Pittsburgh's starter, but Fields' performance in camp so far has raised eyebrows when it comes to the Steelers brass. If nothing else, Fields' play at camp has further convinced new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to find ways to get him on the field this season, especially in the red zone as a read-option threat.

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 61.4 YDs 2562 TD 16 INT 9 YD/Att 6.92 View Profile

"He's a dangerous football player with the ball in his hands," Smith said. "It allows you to get creative. Maybe you change up a little bit of a defensive game plan for him. Certainly he adds a different element."