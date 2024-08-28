Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin officially named Russell Wilson as his starting quarterback for the start of the 2024 season following Wednesday's practice.

Wilson was given the "pole position" over Justin Fields when both players joined the Steelers this offseason, and the nine-time Pro Bowler remained ahead of Fields through spring practices, training camp and the preseason.

Tomlin said he met with both quarterbacks prior to informing the media of what he called a "difficult decision." Wilson is the starter, but Tomlin said packages specifically for Fields are "certainly on the table," according to ESPN. Tomlin added that the Steelers are "open to weaponizing" Fields' mobility.

Wilson's calf injury at the start of camp did give Fields an unexpected opportunity to get extended reps with the first-team offense. Fields took advantage of those reps, so much so that questions began to arise about the possibility of a legitimate position battle. But Fields was unable to fully take advantage of his preseason reps; he was part of several muffed QB-center exchanges and only led the Steelers on one drive that ended in the opponent's end zone.

Like Fields, Wilson also didn't lead Pittsburgh on many scoring drives during the preseason. But Wilson (whose play in Pittsburgh's second preseason game was impressive given his lack of practice time up to that point) basically ended any questions about his QB1 status when he led the Steelers on a five-play, 60-yard drive against the Lions in Saturday's preseason finale. The drive included a pretty 32-yard completion from Wilson to George Pickens that helped set up Cordarrelle Patterson's 31-yard touchdown run.

Wilson is the Steelers' starting quarterback, but Fields' play this summer may lead to him getting some playing time, especially in the red zone. Fields still has an opportunity to be the Steelers' starting quarterback for the future. What we does this season will likely go a long way in determining whether or not he will get that opportunity.

For now, though, the Steelers' offense will be led by Wilson, who is hoping to formally put the disappointments of Denver behind him while regaining the form that made him a Super Bowl champion in Seattle.