The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of this year's most picturesque games when they battled the Cleveland Browns in heavy snowfall before Thanksgiving. They'll be hosting one of this season's coldest when they line up against the rival Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night, with projected wind chills nearing 0 degrees.

Snow began to fall at Acrisure Stadium hours before the game's scheduled 8 p.m. ET kickoff, while AccuWeather forecasts the wind chill could drop as low as 2 degrees Saturday evening, with the "feel temperature" at 4 degrees. Winds could also reach 16 miles per hour, with gusts up to 22 miles per hour.

The Weather Channel has a similar forecast for Saturday, estimating the temperature will feel like 9 degrees at kickoff time, with an actual temperature of 21 degrees after a few hours of light precipitation.

Both teams have endured cold weather in their respective stadiums, but one squad badly needs Saturday to swing in its favor: The Bengals (8-8) would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, but a win would keep them alive in the AFC playoff picture until Sunday, when they need two other teams to lose. The Steelers (10-6) would've had a chance at winning the AFC North if the rival Baltimore Ravens had lost earlier Saturday to the Cleveland Browns.