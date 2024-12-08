Steelers vs. Browns live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries, where to watch Week 14 game

Steelers get first TO
Keeanu Benton made a great play while recording the game's first turnover. The D-lineman read the Browns' screen attempt and snared Winston's pass in deep in Browns territory. Steelers offense needs to capitalize.
We're underway in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers and Browns are adding another chapter to their historic rivalry. Based on recent events, this game should be one of the chippier matchups in the series' long history.
The teams faced off just two weeks ago, when the Browns upset the Steelers on a snowy Thursday night. After the game, Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett declared that he was the NFL's premier pass rusher over Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. That game also included a back-and-forth between Steelers wideout George Pickens and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II that has continued to linger. Look for that score (among others) to be settled this afternoon.
Storylines aside, this is also an interesting matchup between two teams that have vastly different goals. The Steelers (9-3) are looking to stay ahead of second-place Baltimore in the AFC North division standings. In addition to playing the role of spoiler, the Browns (3-9) have a chance to sweep their season series with the Steelers for the first time since 1988.
Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.
Score: Browns 7-3
First downs: Browns 4-1
Total yards: Browns 69-45
Third down: Browns 1-3, Steelers 0-4
TOP: Browns 8:32
Winston: 4-8, 62 yards, TD, 1 sack
Wilson: 4-8, 14 yards
Harris: 5 carries, 31 yards (no other Steeler ran the ball)
Chubb: 4 carries, 4 yards
Jeudy: 1 catch, 35 yards, TD
Instead of a run, Wilson attempts a low-percentage moon ball to Scotty Miller that was overthrown. The boos come out as the fans clearly wanted the Steelers to run there.
Cleveland's drive was extended on a roughing-the-passer penalty on Highsmith, but the Browns ultimately punted after a delay of game set up a difficult 3rd-and-13 situation. Winston settled for a short completion to David Njoku on that play.
Similar to Pittsburgh's offense on its first drive, Cleveland didn't get much going on the ground on that drive. Whoever can get their running game going consistency is going to have a great chance at winning.
Pittsburgh's passing game is struggling without Pickens. Arthur Smith dialed up three passing plays on Pittsburgh's third drive: two short completions and an incomplete pass on third down that was flagged for intentional grounding. Wilson is 3 of 6 for just five yards so far.
Surprisingly, Calvin Austin III, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth have yet to receive a target. The thought was that that trio would be leaned on more in the passing game with Pickens out.
Jerry Jeudy continues his tear with a 35-yard TD grab from Winston, who did a stellar job climbing the pocket before he hit a wide open Jeudy. Joe Burrow also had success climbing the pocket vs. Pittsburgh in the first half of last week's game in Cincinnati.
The score was set up by from tough runs by Chubb and Ford.
A penalty on a third-and-one play short-circuited the drive. But Chris Boswell hits his 35th field goal of the season and the Steelers take a 3-0 lead with 9:32 left in the opening quarter.
Harris already has 32 yards on 4 carries. But Wilson has -1 yards on 1-of-3 passing with Pickens out of the lineup.
Najee Harris rips off a 20-yard run as the Steelers are in the red zone. Steelers are giving him some quick tosses on this drive, which is a relatively new wrinkle. Harris seems to be doing well with it as far as quickly finding the hole and getting to the second level.
T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith wreaked havoc on Cleveland's backfield on the Browns' first drive. Watt smashed Nick Chubb for a five-yard loss on the first play. Highsmith ended the drive with a sack of Jameis Winston, who was also thrown to the ground on his first pass attempt a play earlier.
Browns will defer to the second half. Wilson coming off of his first 400-yard passing game since 2019.
Cleveland has lost its last 20 regular season games in Pittsburgh. The lost time they won in Pitt in the regular season was in 2003 on "Sunday Night Football". That was also the last time the Steelers had a losing season.
The Browns did shock the Steelers in 2020 AFC wild card round.
Former RB Willie Parker, NT Casey Hampton, OLB Jason Gildon and defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau will be inducted into the team's Hall of Honor today. Parker and Hampton won two Super Bowls in Pittsburgh. LeBeau also won two rings and is the reason why the Steelers continue to employ a 3-4 defense. Gildon was the franchise's all-time leader in sacks and was a valued member of the 1990s "Blitzburgh" defense.
They won't have Pickens, but the Steelers will have OLB Alex Highsmith and backup CB Cory Trice for today's game. Highsmith, who hasn't played since Week 10, had two sacks in Pittsburgh's Week 8 win over the Giants. Trice hasn't played since Week 3. He had his first career pick in Pittsburgh's Week 2 win over Denver.
Here's Mike Tomlin's interview with CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson just moments prior to releasing the injury report.
The Browns will be missing some WR depth today, but probably means more targets for their top-two weapons: TE David Njoku and WR Jerry Jeudy, who is coming off his record-setting performance in Monday night's close loss in Denver.
Steelers WR George Pickens will not play (hamstring) after Mike Tomlin just told Tracy Woflson that he was hoping the injury would be a non-issue. Expect more targets today for Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson, Mike Williams, Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris with Pickens out.