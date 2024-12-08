Steelers vs. Browns live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries, where to watch Week 14 game

We're underway in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers and Browns are adding another chapter to their historic rivalry. Based on recent events, this game should be one of the chippier matchups in the series' long history.

The teams faced off just two weeks ago, when the Browns upset the Steelers on a snowy Thursday night. After the game, Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett declared that he was the NFL's premier pass rusher over Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. That game also included a back-and-forth between Steelers wideout George Pickens and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II that has continued to linger. Look for that score (among others) to be settled this afternoon.

Storylines aside, this is also an interesting matchup between two teams that have vastly different goals. The Steelers (9-3) are looking to stay ahead of second-place Baltimore in the AFC North division standings. In addition to playing the role of spoiler, the Browns (3-9) have a chance to sweep their season series with the Steelers for the first time since 1988.

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Browns