Steelers vs. Giants score: Calvin Austin III has 2 TDs as Pittsburgh sits alone in first place in AFC North

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in sole possession of first place in the AFC North after moving to 6-2 on the season with a 26-18 win over the New York Giants on Monday night. The latest victory for Mike Tomlin's team was a slow burn but propelled by a two-touchdown effort from Calvin Austin III, who found the end zone as a receiver and returner in the second half. This latest loss drops New York to 2-6.

These clubs traded field goals throughout the first half, as their issues in the red zone had reared their ugly heads through the first two quarters. In all, there were five red zone trips in the first half, but neither team could reach the end zone. New York had a touchdown nullified due to an illegal shift penalty. For Pittsburgh, it had two touchdowns called back, both going to George Pickens. The first was called off due to a penalty, while the second was negated because he did not get both feet in bounds despite tapping his right foot twice.

Both offenses remained silent throughout the third quarter. However, that was where we saw the game's first touchdown, thanks to Pittsburgh's special teams unit. With less than five minutes to play in the third, Austin took a punt 73 yards to the house to break the tie and give his team a 16-9 advantage.

That helped swing the momentum in favor of the Steelers, who added to their lead in the early seconds of the fourth quarter when Russell Wilson completed a 29-yard touchdown to Austin, putting Pittsburgh up by 14. New York running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. would eat into that deficit with a 45-yard touchdown run, but a gigantic disaster of a two-point conversion kept the Giants behind by eight.

The Giants briefly flirted with a comeback after forcing a fumble on Wilson late in the fourth quarter, but pass rusher T.J. Watt gave his club the ball back almost instantly after stripping Jones just outside the red zone. That fumble, followed by an interception from Jones in the final seconds, helped secure Pittsburgh the win.

Wilson completed 20 of his 28 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown in the win. On the ground, Najee Harris ran for 114 yards on 19 carries for Pittsburgh. On the Giants side, Jones had 24 completions on 38 pass attempts for 264 yards and an interception. Tracy, who left this game late with an apparent injury, rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown.

From here, the Giants will head back to MetLife Stadium for an NFC East matchup with the Washington Commanders. As for the Steelers, they are on the bye in Week 9.