Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not officially announced his starting quarterback for Pittsburgh's game against the Jets on Sunday Night Football, but all signs are pointing toward veteran Russell Wilson making his first start of the season. Wilson took first-team reps in practice this week after recovering from a lingering calf injury during the first six weeks of the season. He averaged 219.8 passing yards per game during a two-year stint in Denver, throwing 42 touchdowns with 19 interceptions in 30 starts. Wilson's over/under for passing yards is 178.5 in the Steelers vs. Jets NFL props, while Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a total of 224.5 in the latest NFL player props.

Rodgers has gone over that mark in four straight games, including a 294-yard performance against Buffalo last week. Should you target the Over with your Jets vs. Steelers prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Steelers vs. Jets NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market.

For Steelers vs. Jets NFL betting on Sunday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Jets vs. Steelers prop picks for every available prop market.

Top NFL player prop bets for Steelers vs. Jets

After analyzing Jets vs. Steelers props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Steelers running back Najee Harris goes Over 55.5 rushing yards (-115 on DraftKings). There was some concern that Harris would lose playing time to Jaylen Warren last week, but he instead turned in his best performance of the season. Harris rushed 14 times for 106 yards and a touchdown in a 32-13 win over the Raiders, adding two receptions for 16 yards.

He had two carries of 20-plus yards in that game, and he found the end zone for the first time this season on a 36-yard scamper in the third quarter. Harris has recorded at least 15 total touches in every game this season, going over 56 rushing yards four times in six games. The AI PickBot has him finishing with nearly 70 rushing yards on Sunday night, earning a 4-star rating. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Pittsburgh vs. New York

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has four NFL props rated 4 stars or better.

Which Steelers vs. Jets prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football?