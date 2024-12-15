The Seattle Seahawks will try to win their fifth game in a row when they take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay had a three-game winning streak snapped with a 34-31 loss at Detroit last week, while Seattle is coming off a 30-18 win at Arizona. The Packers (9-4), third in the NFC North, are 4-2 on the road and 4-4 within the conference in 2024. The Seahawks (8-5), first in the NFC West, are 3-4 on their home field and 4-4 against NFC foes this season. The Packers lead the all-time series 15-9, but the Seahawks hold a 6-3 edge in games played in Seattle.

Packers vs. Seahawks spread: Green Bay -2.5

Packers vs. Seahawks over-under: 46.5 points

Packers vs. Seahawks money line: Green Bay -143, Seattle +121

GB: Packers are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

SEA: Seahawks are 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games

Packers vs. Seahawks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Jordan Love appears to have put his early-season injuries behind him and leads Green Bay's offense. In 11 starts, he has completed 206 of 328 passes (62.8%) for 2,724 yards and 21 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and a 96.4 rating. After throwing an interception in his first eight games, he has not thrown one in the last three. In a 30-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving night, he completed 21 of 28 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns.

Leading the ground attack is veteran Josh Jacobs, who is in his first season in Green Bay. In 13 games, he has carried 239 times for 1,053 yards (4.4 average) and 11 touchdowns. He has had six explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 38, with 55 first-down conversions. He also has 27 receptions for 260 yards (9.6 average) and one touchdown with four explosive plays, including a long of 49. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Quarterback Geno Smith has completed 324 of 466 passes (69.5%) for 3,474 yards and 14 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and a 90.4 rating in 13 starts. He has also carried 46 times for 226 yards (4.9 average) and two touchdowns. In last Sunday's win at Arizona, he completed 24 of 30 passes (80%) for 233 yards and one touchdown.

Smith's top target is wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. In 13 games, he has 75 receptions for 911 yards (12.1 average) and five touchdowns. He has had 12 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 46, with 380 yards after the catch and 44 first-down conversions. In a 20-17 win at San Francisco on Nov. 17, he caught 10 passes for 110 yards. He had five catches for 82 yards and one touchdown at Arizona. See who to back at SportsLine.

