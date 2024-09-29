The Buffalo Bills will try to stay perfect on the season when they take on the Baltimore Ravens in a key AFC matchup on Sunday Night Football. Buffalo is coming off a 47-10 thrashing of the Jacksonville Jaguars last Monday night, while Baltimore held on to defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 28-25. The Bills (3-0), who are looking to start 4-0 for the first time since 2020, are looking to win their fifth consecutive AFC East title. The Ravens (1-2), who are looking for their fourth division title since 2018, reached the AFC Championship Game last season, losing 17-10 to the eventual two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Bills odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before you make any Bills vs. Ravens bets or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Ravens.

Now, Tierney has zoned in on Bills vs. Ravens. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Bills vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Bills spread: Baltimore -2.5

Ravens vs. Bills over/under: 46.5 points

Ravens vs. Bills money line: Buffalo +118, Baltimore -139

BUF: Bills have hit the second-quarter game total over in 14 of their last 19 games (+9.30 units)

BAL: Ravens have covered the first-half spread in 16 of their last 22 games (+9.30 units)

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore is led by seven-year veteran quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP. In three games played, Jackson has completed 59 of 90 passes (65.6%) for 702 yards and three touchdowns. He has been picked off once and has a rating of 95.7. In the win over Dallas, Jackson had 269 yards from scrimmage, including 87 yards rushing and 182 passing, with one rushing and one passing TD.

Running back Derrick Henry, in his ninth NFL season but first in Baltimore, has been impressive early on. In three games, he has carried 56 times for 281 yards (5.0 average) and four touchdowns. He has three explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 29 yards. In Sunday's win at Dallas, Henry carried 25 times for 151 yards (6.0 average) and two touchdowns.

Why the Bills can cover

Quarterback Josh Allen, in his seventh season with Buffalo, was on fire in Monday night's win over Jacksonville. He completed 23 of 30 passes (76.7%) for 263 yards and four touchdowns for a 142.1 rating. For the season, Allen has completed 54 of 72 passes (75%) for 634 yards and seven touchdowns and a 133.7 rating. He is also second on the team in rushing, carrying 17 times for 85 yards (5.0 average) and two touchdowns.

Third-year veteran running back James Cook leads the team in rushing. In three games, he has carried 41 times for 188 yards (4.6 average) and three touchdowns. He has one explosive run of 49 yards and has converted 10 first downs. In the 31-10 win at Miami on Sept. 12, he rushed 11 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

How to make Bills vs. Ravens picks

