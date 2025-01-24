The Houston Texans won the AFC South for the second consecutive season with a second consecutive 10-7 record, but the 2024 season felt very different from the 2023 campaign. The Texans are making some big changes heading into the offseason, as they have fired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Houston is also parting ways with offensive line coach Chris Strausser, per NFL Media.

Slowik just wrapped up his second season as the offensive play-caller for the Texans after spending six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. In 2023, Slowik was viewed as a major reason why rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud had a historic campaign with 23 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions while Houston went from worst-to-first in the division. The Texans offense ranked No. 12 in total yards (342.4 yards per game) and No. 13 in points per game (22.2) in 2023, but took a step backwards in 2024, ranking No. 22 in yards (319.7 yards per game) and No. 19 in scoring (21.9 points per game).

Stroud led the league in passing yards per game and interception percentage in 2023, but his production in virtually every statistical category dipped in his second NFL season.

C.J. Stroud 2023 2024 Completion % 63.9% 63.2% Passing yards per game 273.9 219.2 Passing TDs 23 20 INTs 5 12 Yards per attempt 8.2 7.0

Slowik received head coach interest following his remarkable first season in Houston, and also had an interview with the New York Jets for their head coaching job this offseason.

Opposing defenses appeared more prepared for Houston's offensive attack in 2024, and the offensive line struggled to protect Stroud -- who took 52 sacks this season compared to 38 as a rookie.