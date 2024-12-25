Texans vs. Ravens on Christmas live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch AFC showdown

The second game of the NFL's rare Wednesday Christmas doubleheader has kicked off between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans. This is a massive game for AFC playoff implications, as the Ravens can take over first place in the AFC North with a victory (thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the verge of losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the earlier game).

The Ravens and Steelers entered Week 17 tied for the AFC North lead, but the Steelers held the tiebreaker based on having the better win percentage in conference games. A Ravens victory eliminates that tiebreaker, as Baltimore will have a one-game lead in the division heading into the final week (if the score from Steelers-Chiefs holds). If the Ravens lose, the Steelers would remain in first in the division with the tiebreaker in hand.

Meanwhile the Texans have already clinched the AFC South, but there is some playoff seeding at stake. If the Texans win, they'll have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Ravens and the conference-record tiebreaker over the Steelers for the No. 3 seed in the AFC (Houston is currently the No. 4 seed).

Lamar Jackson is also one of the front runners to win league MVP for the third time, and has the national spotlight to himself playing on Christmas. Jackson is completing 67.9% of his passes for 3,787 yards with 37 touchdowns to just four interceptions, and his 120.6 passer rating leads the league. He also has 765 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

Can the Ravens take over first in the AFC North and help Jackson's MVP candidacy? Will the Texans show they belong with the best teams in the AFC? We'll have all the live updates and analysis in the live blog below, so stay here for all the action while you are watching the game!

