Texans vs. Ravens on Christmas live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch AFC showdown

The Texans get a stop
Houston held Derrick Henry to -4 yards, then Keaton Mitchell to -6 yards. Lamar Jackson had nothing on 3rd-and-20. The Ravens punt for the first time, but are still up 10-0. Down to 105 rushing yards now.
The second game of the NFL's rare Wednesday Christmas doubleheader has kicked off between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans. This is a massive game for AFC playoff implications, as the Ravens can take over first place in the AFC North with a victory (thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the verge of losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the earlier game).
The Ravens and Steelers entered Week 17 tied for the AFC North lead, but the Steelers held the tiebreaker based on having the better win percentage in conference games. A Ravens victory eliminates that tiebreaker, as Baltimore will have a one-game lead in the division heading into the final week (if the score from Steelers-Chiefs holds). If the Ravens lose, the Steelers would remain in first in the division with the tiebreaker in hand.
Meanwhile the Texans have already clinched the AFC South, but there is some playoff seeding at stake. If the Texans win, they'll have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Ravens and the conference-record tiebreaker over the Steelers for the No. 3 seed in the AFC (Houston is currently the No. 4 seed).
Lamar Jackson is also one of the front runners to win league MVP for the third time, and has the national spotlight to himself playing on Christmas. Jackson is completing 67.9% of his passes for 3,787 yards with 37 touchdowns to just four interceptions, and his 120.6 passer rating leads the league. He also has 765 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.
Can the Ravens take over first in the AFC North and help Jackson's MVP candidacy? Will the Texans show they belong with the best teams in the AFC? We'll have all the live updates and analysis in the live blog below, so stay here for all the action while you are watching the game!
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)
TV: None | Live stream: Netflix
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Ravens -6.5, OU 47 (via SportsLine consensus)
Henry has 10 carries for 86 yards after the first quarter. The Ravens are ahead in rushing yards 115-8. They are up 10-0.
Three straight misses for Stroud to end the drive. Stroud missed Dalton Schultz for an easy first down on 3rd-and-10, which would have been a huge gain. Texans put again down 10-0 to Ravens.
Stroud is 3-of-6 for 30 yards to start.
The Ravens had another impressive drive, but the biggest development was 52-yard Justin Tucker FG. Very encouraging sign for the Ravens, although we need to see Tucker hit that outdoors. Now 6-for-11 on kicks from 50+ this year.
Ravens 10, Texans 0 -- Baltimore with 83 rushing yards
Baltimore gets a sack on 3rd down. C.J. Stroud taken down by Kyle Van Noy on 3rd down and Houston will punt. The Ravens defense has come alive over the past month, allowing just 187.3 yards per game -- 1st in NFL.
Derrick Henry scored on a 2-yard touchdown run on an easy 8-play, 75-yard TD drive for the Ravens. 51 rushing yards for the Ravens on the drive as Lamar Jackson had a 27-yard pass to Zay Flowers and a 25-yard run. Texans had 10-men on the field on the Henry TD.
Ravens 7, Texans 0
The Texans are the 1st team ever to win back-to-back division titles with a QB-HC duo each in their 1st 2 NFL seasons -- C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans.
Ravens -- First place in AFC North (right now in first with Steelers loss)
Texans -- No. 3 seed (would have conference-record tiebreaker over Steelers)
A look at the Christmas Day jerseys:
Santa Claus is coming to Houston.
The Ravens enter the field in front of the Texans crowd.
WR Nelson Agholor is among those out on Christmas Day
The Texans are without C Juice Scruggs (foot) and G Nick Broeker against the Ravens defense.
Good afternoon everyone and Merry Christmas! We got you covered for Ravens and Texans in Houston today. Perhaps maybe there will be some Beyonce halftime updates as well. Excited to watch Lamar Jackson again, and see how C.J. Stroud faces in his first matchup with the Ravens since the AFC Divisional Playoff loss last year.
Should be a fun one!