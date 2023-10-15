Texans vs. Saints: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Texans will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Texans will really need to gear up for this challenge, as the Saints will be their toughest opponent yet.

Houston scored first but ultimately less than Atlanta in their matchup on Sunday. They fell just short of the Falcons by a score of 21-19.

The Texans' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of C.J. Stroud, who threw for 249 yards and a touchdown, and Dalton Schultz who picked up 65 receiving yards and a touchdown. While his performance might not make the highlight reel, Ka'imi Fairbairn loomed large in the final result, having booted in four field goals.

Meanwhile, a well-balanced attack led New Orleans over New England in every quarter on their way to victory on Sunday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that the Saints blew the Patriots out of the water with a 34-0 final score. The high flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround for New Orleans' flat nine-point performance the match before.

The Saints relied on the efforts of Alvin Kamara, who rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown, and Derek Carr, who threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: New Orleans' victory pushed their record up to 3-2, while Houston's loss dropped theirs down to 2-3.

While only the Saints took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the matchup is expected to be close, with the Saints going off as just a 1.5-point favorite. The Texans might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played the Saints.