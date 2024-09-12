Week 2 of the NFL regular season starts with Thursday Night Football. The Miami Dolphins (1-0) will host the Buffalo Bills (1-0) for an AFC East duel. The Bills were able to rally down from 10 points in Week 1 to outlast the Arizona Cardinals, 34-28. Likewise, the Dolphins rallied from a 14-point deficit and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-17. Both teams have Super Bowl aspirations but failed to move past the Divisional Round last postseason. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (chest) is out, while De'Von Achane is a gametime decision with an ankle injury.

Kickoff from at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Miami is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Dolphins vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Dolphins spread: Miami -2.5

Bills vs. Dolphins over/under: 48.5 points

Bills vs. Dolphins money line: Dolphins -137, Bills +117

BUF: Bills finished with 352 total yards of offense in Week 1

MIA: Miami went 8-of-16 on third downs in Week 1

Bills vs. Dolphins picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bills can cover

The Bills are led by quarterback Josh Allen. He's one of the top signal-callers in the league due to his ability to make plays with his arm and legs. Allen and Tua Tagovailoa have been played against each other seven times and the Wyoming product has been dominant. In those matchups, Allen has completed 68% of his throws for 2,035 passing yards, and 19 passing touchdowns. In addition, Allen has recorded 301 rushing yards and two rushing scores.

Running back James Cook has been another talented playmaker on the offensive end. Cook has a strong awareness on the field with the speed to get around the corner. He can also be a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield. In his career, the Georgia product has 1,700 rushing yards, 657 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns.

Why the Dolphins can cover

The Dolphins will be without running back Raheem Mostert (chest) but they have running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who can step up for them. Wilson Jr. is a patient runner who takes his time to find the open crease. In his NFL career, the North Texas product has finished with 2,339 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He's also grabbed 71 receptions for 566 yards, and five scores.

The biggest weapon on Miami's offense is wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection is hard to bring down due to his game-breaking speed and secure hands to reel in the ball. Since joining Miami, he has finished with 1,700 yards in back-to-back seasons. In 2023, the 30-year-old posted 119 receptions with a career-high 1,799 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns.

