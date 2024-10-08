The Seattle Seahawks (3-2) will host the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) in a Thursday Night Football showdown to start the Week 6 NFL schedule. The 49ers are trying to get back to their winning ways after they fell short on in Week after the Arizona Cardinals beat San Francisco, 24-23, as 7.5-point underdogs. Meanwhile, the Seahawks were defeated by the New York Giants at home, 29-20. The Giants entered the game as 6.5-point underdogs.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. The Niners are -182 money-line favorites, while the Seahawks are +153 underdogs. Before locking in any Seahawks vs. 49ers picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Micah Roberts, considering his mastery of picks involving San Francisco.

Micah Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Roberts has a strong read on the pulse of the 49ers. In fact, he is an amazing 23-5 (+1750) on his last 28 picks in games involving San Francisco.

Now, Roberts has locked in on 49ers vs. Seahawks and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Seahawks vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: San Francisco -3.5

49ers vs. Seahawks over/under: 47.5 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: San Francisco -182, Seattle +153

SF: San Francisco is 2-3, both straight-up and against the spread

SEA: Seattle is 1-3-1 against the spread in 2024

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers have one of the top offensive units in the NFL. After five games, San Francisco ranks second in total offense (407.4), fourth in passing offense (263.4) and eighth in rushing offense (144). Quarterback Brock Purdy ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards (1,374) and seventh in QBR (66) with six passing scores. On Sept. 22 versus the Rams, he went 22-of-30 for 292 yards and three passing scores.

Running back Jordan Mason is a physical and bruising ball-carrier. He's first in the NFL in carries (105) and second in rushing yards (536) with three rushing touchdowns. Mason has rushed for 100-plus yards three times this season.

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks are seventh in the NFL in total offense (376.2) and third in passing offense (270.8). Quarterback Geno Smith regularly puts his team in position to succeed offensively. The West Virginia product is first in the league in passing yards (1,466) with five passing touchdowns. He's racked up 280-plus yards in four straight games.

Receiver DK Metcalf is a physical playmaker with the speed to run right past defenders. Metcalf is tough to bring him down, while also stretching the field with ease. The 26-year-old is tied for 10th in the league in receptions (28) and fourth in the league in receiving yards (421) with two scores and 15 yards per catch. The former Ole Miss standout has three games with 100-plus receiving yards.

How to make 49ers vs. Seahawks picks

Roberts has analyzed 49ers vs. Seahawks from every possible angle, and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Seahawks vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard?