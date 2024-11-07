The Week 10 NFL schedule begins with Thursday Night Football as the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (4-5) in an AFC North showdown. The Ravens had a disappointing loss in Week 8, but bounced back last Sunday, dominating the Denver Broncos en route to a 41-10 win. The Bengals, meanwhile, defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 41-24, in Week 9 as they continue to claw their way back from an 0-3 start to the season.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a six-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 53. Before locking in any Ravens vs. Bengals picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Mike Tierney, considering his mastery of picks involving Baltimore.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Tierney is 154-124-9 in the NFL the past two seasons, returning $1,586 to $100 players. In addition, he is an amazing 52-22-2 on his last 76 NFL picks in games involving the Baltimore Ravens, returning a whopping $2,762. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong sports betting returns.

Now, Tierney has locked in on Bengals vs. Ravens and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Ravens vs. Bengals:

Ravens vs. Bengals spread: Baltimore -6

Ravens vs. Bengals over/under: 53 points

Ravens vs. Bengals money line: Baltimore -271, Cincinnati +218

BAL: Ravens are 5-3-1 against the spread this season

CIN: Bengals are 5-4 ATS and 6-3 to the Over this season

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been playing at another level to start the season. The 27-year-old is second in the NFL in passing yards (2,379) and passing touchdowns (20) with just two interceptions. He has also added 505 yards on the ground. Jackson has thrown for at least 240 yards and rushed for 40-plus yards in six games.

Running back Derrick Henry is tough to bring down at first contact and has home-run ability when he touches the ball. The 30-year-old leads the NFL in carries (168), rushing yards (1,052) and rushing touchdowns (11). He has rushed for 100-plus yards in five games this season. This could bode well for Baltimore since the Bengals allow 130.4 rushing yards per game. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Bengals can cover

The Bengals have an impressive passing attack, averaging 236.3 passing yards per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL. Quarterback Joe Burrow leads the way for this aerial offense. He is fourth in passing yards (2,244), second in passing touchdowns (20) and second in QBR (76.3). Burrow has tossed at least 230 passing yards and two-plus passing touchdowns in five games this season.

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase is an explosive and dynamic playmaker. Chase can take any catch to the end zone and has strong hands at the catch point. The LSU product is tied for third in the NFL in receptions (55), second in receiving yards (717) and first in receiving touchdowns (seven). The 24-year-old has scored a touchdown in five of his last seven outings. See who to back at SportsLine.

