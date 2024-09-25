An NFC East showdown will occur on Thursday Night Football to start the Week 4 NFL schedule as the Dallas Cowboys (1-2) go on the road to play the New York Giants (1-2). The Giants were able to bounce back in Week 3 with a much-needed victory. New York beat the Cleveland Browns, 21-15, on the shores of Lake Erie. It was a different story for Dallas, as the Baltimore Ravens went into AT&T Stadium and knocked off the Cowboys, 28-25.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NY., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before locking in any Giants vs. Cowboys picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein, considering his mastery of picks involving Dallas.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. He's also 22-8 (+1305) on his last 30 ATS NFL picks involving the Cowboys. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Cowboys vs. Giants and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Giants vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Giants spread: Dallas -5.5

Cowboys vs. Giants over/under: 45 points

Cowboys vs. Giants money line: Dallas -240, New York +197

DAL: Cowboys have allowed 464 rushing yards over the last two games

NYG: New York ranks second in the league in sacks (14)

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys have a talented offensive unit, headlined by quarterback Dak Prescott. Through three weeks, Dallas is ranked ninth in total offense (343.3), first in passing offense (269.7) and fifth in scoring offense (25.7). The Cowboys have scored at least 25 points in two of the three games played.

Through three games, Prescott is leading the league in passing yards (851) with four passing touchdowns. He is 12-2 in his career against the Giants. The three-time Pro Bowler has logged 3,694 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games versus New York.

Why the Giants can cover

Head coach Brian Daboll has taken over the play-calling duties this season and has seen gradual improvement every week. Quarterback Daniel Jones is back under center and has the athleticism to gain yards with his legs. He's also taken care of the ball the past two weeks. The Duke product has thrown for 600 yards, four touchdowns and 67 rushing yards.

Receiver Malik Nabers was the sixth overall pick in April's draft and has immediately stepped in as WR1. Nabers is an explosive pass-catcher who has the speed and body control to make acrobatic grabs. The LSU product is second in receptions (23), fifth in receiving yards (271) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (3). In his last outing, Nabers had eight catches for 78 yards and two scores.

How to make Cowboys vs. Giants picks

Hartstein is leaning Over the total.

So who wins Giants vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Cowboys spread to back, all from the expert who is 22-8 on picks involving Dallas, and find out.