Titans vs. Dolphins takeaways: Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears power first win of season as Will Levis gets injured

The Tennessee Titans scored their first victory of the 2024 season, as they went down to Miami and defeated the Dolphins, 31-12. It marked the first time in 1,002 days the Titans scored 30 points in a football game. While Will Levis got the start at quarterback, he injured his throwing shoulder on Tennessee's second possession of the game. In came Mason Rudolph to replace him.

Rudolph led three field goal drives in the first half, so Titans head coach Brian Callahan elected to keep him in for the remainder of the game. In all, he completed 9 of 17 passes for 85 yards. Tennessee's offensive attack was led by its two running backs in Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, who combined for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

As for the Dolphins, it was a rough first start for Tyler Huntley with his new team. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 96 yards and also led Miami with 40 yards rushing and a touchdown. The Dolphins converted just 2 of 12 third downs and recorded 184 yards of total offense. They are still the only team in the NFL to not lead a game with time left on the clock this season, and clearly miss quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is eligible to come off of injured reserve in Week 8.

Let's take a look at what went down in this matchup:

Why the Titans won

Three separate ingredients made up this Titans victory: the ground game, the defense and Nick Folk.

Pollard rushed 22 times for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Spears had 39 rushing yards on 15 carries and a touchdown as well. The offense as a whole was not impressive. Rudolph threw for just 85 yards and converted just 2 of 12 third downs, but the ground game brought forth both explosive plays and touchdowns. For the first time in 1,002 days, the Titans scored 30 points in a football game.

Tennessee's defense was incredible all night. They didn't allow the speedy Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane or Jaylen Waddle to turn the corner with their quickness once. On third and fourth downs, Miami went a combined 3-for-15.

Finally, the reliable Folk deserves credit for hitting all five of his field goal attempts, which matched a career high for the veteran.

Why the Dolphins lost

Put simply, the Dolphins couldn't do anything offensively despite the change from Skylar Thompson to Huntley. While more athletic at the quarterback position, Huntley had less than two weeks to learn Mike McDaniel's complicated offense. It certainly showed, as the Dolphins didn't cross 100 yards of total offense until the fourth quarter, while Huntley was out of sync with his weapons.

Achane rushed for just 15 yards on 10 carries, Hill caught four passes for 23 yards and Waddle caught four passes for 36 yards. The Dolphins are now 1-6 without Tagovailoa, who is very clearly the engine that makes this offense go.

Turning point

The turning point of this matchup occurred in the third quarter, when Tennessee scored the first touchdown of the game.

This 70-yard drive was sparked by the Titans' two running backs, as Pollard got Tennessee to the red zone with a 41-yard run and then Spears found the end zone from seven yards out.

Play of the game

QB controversy?

Did Rudolph supplant Levis as the starting signal-caller in Tennessee? No. Not according to Coach Callahan.

What's next



The Titans have their bye in Week 5, while the Dolphins travel to take on the 1-3 New England Patriots.