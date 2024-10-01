Titans vs. Dolphins takeaways: Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears power first win of season as Will Levis gets injured
Tennessee gets into the win column for the first time in 2024
The Tennessee Titans scored their first victory of the 2024 season, as they went down to Miami and defeated the Dolphins, 31-12. It marked the first time in 1,002 days the Titans scored 30 points in a football game. While Will Levis got the start at quarterback, he injured his throwing shoulder on Tennessee's second possession of the game. In came Mason Rudolph to replace him.
Rudolph led three field goal drives in the first half, so Titans head coach Brian Callahan elected to keep him in for the remainder of the game. In all, he completed 9 of 17 passes for 85 yards. Tennessee's offensive attack was led by its two running backs in Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, who combined for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
As for the Dolphins, it was a rough first start for Tyler Huntley with his new team. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 96 yards and also led Miami with 40 yards rushing and a touchdown. The Dolphins converted just 2 of 12 third downs and recorded 184 yards of total offense. They are still the only team in the NFL to not lead a game with time left on the clock this season, and clearly miss quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is eligible to come off of injured reserve in Week 8.
Let's take a look at what went down in this matchup:
Why the Titans won
Three separate ingredients made up this Titans victory: the ground game, the defense and Nick Folk.
Pollard rushed 22 times for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Spears had 39 rushing yards on 15 carries and a touchdown as well. The offense as a whole was not impressive. Rudolph threw for just 85 yards and converted just 2 of 12 third downs, but the ground game brought forth both explosive plays and touchdowns. For the first time in 1,002 days, the Titans scored 30 points in a football game.
Tennessee's defense was incredible all night. They didn't allow the speedy Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane or Jaylen Waddle to turn the corner with their quickness once. On third and fourth downs, Miami went a combined 3-for-15.
Finally, the reliable Folk deserves credit for hitting all five of his field goal attempts, which matched a career high for the veteran.
Why the Dolphins lost
Put simply, the Dolphins couldn't do anything offensively despite the change from Skylar Thompson to Huntley. While more athletic at the quarterback position, Huntley had less than two weeks to learn Mike McDaniel's complicated offense. It certainly showed, as the Dolphins didn't cross 100 yards of total offense until the fourth quarter, while Huntley was out of sync with his weapons.
Achane rushed for just 15 yards on 10 carries, Hill caught four passes for 23 yards and Waddle caught four passes for 36 yards. The Dolphins are now 1-6 without Tagovailoa, who is very clearly the engine that makes this offense go.
Turning point
The turning point of this matchup occurred in the third quarter, when Tennessee scored the first touchdown of the game.
This 70-yard drive was sparked by the Titans' two running backs, as Pollard got Tennessee to the red zone with a 41-yard run and then Spears found the end zone from seven yards out.
Play of the game
QB controversy?
Did Rudolph supplant Levis as the starting signal-caller in Tennessee? No. Not according to Coach Callahan.
What's next
The Titans have their bye in Week 5, while the Dolphins travel to take on the 1-3 New England Patriots.
Tyler Huntley safety
Down 10 points with 2:27 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins needed to try to put together a 92-yard scoring drive. However, Huntley drew an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone. Safety.
24-12 Titans with 2 minutes remaining in the game.
Dolphins score first TD, pull within 10
Following Folk's fifth FG, the Dolphins offense put together their best drive of the night, going 70 yards on 11 plays. Huntley punched in Miami's first TD of the game, but his two-point conversion attempt was intercepted by Quandre Diggs.
Titans 22, Dolphins 12 ... Under 3 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter
Titans add 3 more
Tennessee now holds a 22-6 lead after a 29-yard field goal
9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter
Titans score first TD of game, go up 10
A touchdown? In this economy? Tennessee went 70 yards on five plays, and scored the first TD of the night thanks to their dynamic duo at running back in Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.
Pollard got the Titans to the red zone thanks to a 40-yard run, then Spears punched it in from 7 yards out.
Jason Sanders adds 3 more to pull Miami within 3
The Dolphins couldn't do anything with the great field position, picking up 10 yards on five plays before Sanders had to come on and convert a 56-yard field goal.
Titans 9, Dolphins 6 ... 9:02 remaining in the third quarter
Braxton Berrios' 27-yard return
The Dolphins are attempting a second-half comeback, and big plays on special teams will help. Braxton Berrios just broke loose for a 27-yard punt return, setting up Huntley's offense at the Titans' 48-yard line.
Mason Rudolph remains in at QB for second half
Titans head coach Brian Callahan told Laura Rutledge at halftime that Levis is still dealing with his shoulder injury, and wasn't sure if he would play in the second half. When the Titans offense took the field following a Dolphins three-and-out in the third quarter, it was Rudolph who led them out.
It remains to be seen how injured Levis is. But it's fair to assume Callahan wanted to roll with the "hot hand." The offense has looked better with Rudolph at QB.
Halftime: Titans 9 Dolphins 3
First downs: TEN 9 MIA 6
Third downs: TEN 2-7 MIA 1-6
Total yards: TEN 152 MIA 77
Penalties: TEN 5-50 yards MIA 2-20 yards
TOP: TEN 19:20 MIA 10:40
Mason Rudolph: 8/14 79 yards
Tyler Huntley: 7/10 35 yards
Tyjae Spears: 7 carries 28 yards
Tony Pollard: 8 carries 15 yards
De'Von Achane: 4 carries 11 yards
DeAndre Hopkins: 2 catches 31 yards
Tyler Boyd: 2 catches 30 yards
Tony Pollard: 2 catches 20 yards
Jaylen Waddle: 2 catches 18 yards
De'Von Achane: 3 catches 14 yards
Tyreek Hill: 2 catches 3 yards
It appeared the Titans had recovered a "muffed" punt, but after a long review, the officials determined the kicking team touched it first. Dolphins take over at their own 25-yard line.
Mason Rudolph is still in at quarterback. Will Levis on the sideline wearing his helmet.
Dolphins get on the board with 3
Huntley orchestrated the best drive of his young Dolphins career, as he took Miami's offense 44 yards down the field on 10 plays before the drive stalled out at the Titans' 26-yard line. Jason Sanders was good from 44 yards out.
The play of the drive came on third-and-11, when Huntley took off for a gain of 12 yards up the left side of the field.
Titans 6, Dolphins 3 ... 4:13 remaining in the second quarter
Titans hit another FG
Two Mason Rudolph drives, two field goals. This time, Tennessee goes 19 yards on eight plays, and Folk hits a 52-yarder. It appeared Tony Pollard had broken off a 27-yard run down to the goal line, but Lloyd Cushenberry was called for holding.
6-0 TEN, 8:20 remaining in the second quarter
Titans defense stands up Tyreek Hill on fourth-and-1
Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Titans' 46-yard line, Miami kept its offense on the field. Mike McDaniel called for a Tyreek Hill jet sweep, but the Titans defense was prepared for it, and Quandre Diggs made a heck of a play to tackle him for a loss.
Titans strike first with 53-yard FG
With Rudolph at QB, the Titans went 21 yards on nine plays, and Nick Folk converted on a 53-yard field goal. Our first points of the night.
Rudolph completed all three of his passing attempts for 13 yards, and definitely looked solid. Does Brian Callahan continue to roll with him at QB? The fans are probably hoping so.
Will Levis is questionable to return, according to the ESPN broadcast.
Mason Rudolph replaces the injured Will Levis
Levis injured his throwing shoulder while diving for a first down on the previous possession, and Mason Rudolph has replaced him under center after the Dolphins went three-and-out.
Levis is currently being checked out in the blue medical tent.
Tyreek Hill drops backwards pass, Titans recover
We are trading turnovers in Miami. Four plays after the Levis INT, Huntley attempted a backwards pass to Tyreek Hill -- who DROPPED it.
The loose ball was recovered by Arden Key, so Tennessee takes over at its own 36-yard line.
Will Levis throws INT on Titans' first possession
No NFL player has turned the ball over more than Will Levis, so naturally the Titans QB started off "Monday Night Football" with an INT to a defensive lineman -- who used his legs to secure possession!
Tennessee picked up 29 yards on seven plays before the INT.
Did you know the Dolphins are the only NFL team that has not led with time on the clock this season? They needed a walk-off field goal in Week 1. We'll see if Tyler Huntley can spark this offense.
He is 3-6 as a starter, and has averaged 154.3 passing yards per game with five touchdowns and six interceptions in those nine starts. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022 as an alternate after stepping in for the injured Lamar Jackson and helping Baltimore make the playoffs.
Titans inactives
The big news is Tennessee will be without star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. More attention will be given to rookie T'Vondre Sweat in the middle.
Dolphins inactives
LB David Long Jr. won't get his revenge game, while Raheem Mostert misses another game.
