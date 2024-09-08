Using a bird's eye view to evaluate the entire 2024 NFL schedule is an important part of building an NFL survivor strategy, but making a winning Week 1 NFL survivor pick is ultimately the only way to stay alive. Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite against New England in the Week 1 NFL odds, which could make the Bengals one of the most popular Week 1 NFL survivor picks. However, they are projected to be heavy favorites several times in the next two months, so they hold future value in future NFL knockout pool picks. Should you go with the chalky selection when you place your Week 1 NFL eliminator pool picks? Before finalizing any Week 1 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 NFL odds and locked in its Week 1 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Miami Dolphins, even though they're coming off an 11-6 season and are favored over a Jaguars team that went 9-8 and missed the playoffs. The Jaguars revamped their defensive scheme in the offseason, moving from a 3-4 to a 4-3 while hiring new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen from Atlanta. Defensive ends Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker racked up a combined 14 sacks in the final seven games last season, so they should be able to apply pressure on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a passer rating of at least 100 in each of his first five road games last season before dealing with some ball-security issues later in the campaign. He should be refreshed after a full offseason, and he has new weapons in wide receivers Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. The Jaguars have enough firepower to match the Dolphins blow-for-blow in Week 1, so this is a game to avoid. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 1 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a surprising home team that wins outright in almost 80% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 1 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 1, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.