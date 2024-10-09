With bye weeks having arrived, you can factor teams with rest advantages into your NFL survivor strategy. The Chargers are coming off a Week 5 bye and will visit Denver on Sunday, but why are NFL sharps pivoting away from L.A. with Week 6 NFL survivor pool picks and instead zeroing in on the Broncos? For one, Jim Harbaugh has just one victory over his last five NFL games following a bye. Another reason to like the Broncos in Week 6 NFL knockout pool picks is that they've won five straight home games against the Chargers.

The Lions are also coming off a bye and have an intriguing road matchup against a Cowboys team that pulled off a last-minute win on SNF. Detroit will have revenge on its mind after a controversial late-season defeat to Dallas a year ago, so should you back the Lions in Week 6 NFL knockout picks versus an injury-ridden Cowboys squad? Before finalizing any Week 6 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice.

Top Week 6 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Eagles (-8.5, 43.5) versus the Browns, even though Philadelphia is the biggest favorite of the week. Philly is hosting this contest but the Eagles have yet to win in Philadelphia this season and is just 1-3 over its last four at the Linc. While the Eagles are coming off a bye, the last time they had extended rest -- in Week 2 after playing the Week 1 NFL Brazil Game on a Friday -- they were upset at home by the Falcons.

Cleveland is getting healthier as it welcomed back TE David Njoku and T Jedrick Willis in Week 5, and could get back RB Nick Chubb and T Jack Conklin in Week 6. The Browns also have clear strengths on both sides of the ball, boasting the No. 1 redzone offense as well as a passing defense which has held opposing QBs to the second-lowest CMP%. You don't want to utilize a risky team with Week 6 NFL knockout picks, so the model advises to steer clear of Philly against the Browns. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 6 NFL survivor pool picks

