Those experienced with making NFL survivor pool picks know that lasting from week-to-week isn't necessarily about picking the best team, but rather the best matchup. Applying that approach to your Week 6 NFL survivor strategy could find a sleeper option in Nashville. The Titans notched their first win in their last game and are coming off a bye, and they'll host a reeling Colts squad on Sunday. Indianapolis just gave the previously-winless Jaguars their first victory of the season and is dealing with injuries to Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor.

Making a 1-3 Titans team your Week 6 NFL knockout pick would be bold, but Tennessee is 5-2 over its last seven versus Indianapolis. Add in that teams like the Chiefs and Vikings are on byes, and expected contenders such as the 49ers and Bengals are struggling, and the Titans could have one of the most favorable NFL matchups on the Week 6 schedule. Before finalizing any Week 6 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 191-131 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 45-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 NFL odds and locked in its Week 6 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 6 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Eagles (-8.5, 44) versus the Browns, even though Philadelphia is the biggest favorite of the week. The Eagles have been inconsistent, alternating wins and losses this season, with concerning signs on both sides of the ball. The team averaged 27.5 points over its first two games before putting up just 15.5 points over the last two games. A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) both missed the last game, and while Philly will be coming off a bye, it's no guarantee they will be full strength for Week 6.

Additionally, Philadelphia allowed a season-high of 33 points in its last contest, with highs allowed in total yards and passing yards. The Eagles have the second-fewest defensive sacks (six), which could allow for somewhat of a reprieve for Deshaun Watson. Cleveland has struggled this year, but it does bring the league's No. 1 redzone offense into this contest, and given Philly's struggles with containing opponents, the Browns could be in the redzone early and often. While the Eagles are projected to win in well over 60% of simulations, the model is saving Philadelphia for another week. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 6 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a surprising team that wins outright in well over 60% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 6 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 6, all from the advanced computer model that is up well over $7,000 since its inception.