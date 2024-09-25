After losing on Monday night, Trevor Lawrence has suffered defeats in eight straight starts, the longest active streak by a quarterback. He has as many turnovers (11) as touchdown passes over this stretch, as the Jaguars could be targets for anyone making Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks. Jacksonville will visit the Texans on Sunday, but guess which team Lawrence's last victory came against? He last won in Nov. 2023 against Houston, which throws a wrench into plans to pick the Texans with Week 4 NFL knockout pool picks. If you take this game off the board for NFL eliminator pool picks, what other NFL games this week should you consider? Before finalizing any Week 4 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. In Week 1, the model recommended the Saints as its top survivor pick. New Orleans won in 79% of SportsLine's simulations, and the Saints dominated Carolina, 47-10, in what was the most lopsided game of the opening week. Then in Week 2, the model recommended the Chargers, who were also picked to win in 79% of simulations, and L.A. also manhandled the Panthers, 26-3. In Week 3, the model backed Seattle to win 74% of the time, and the Seahawks easily dispatched of Miami, 24-3.

Top Week 4 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the 49ers (-10, 39.5) versus New England, even though the Niners are the first double-digit favorite of the season. Just when you thought the injury situation couldn't get any worse for San Fran, you find out that you thought wrong. Brock Purdy needed an MRI for his back after Sunday's loss to the Rams, while DT Javon Hargrave (triceps) was lost for the season. It's a massive blow for San Fran as only the Chiefs' Chris Jones has more sacks amongst interior linemen than Hargrave since 2022.

His absence was felt in Week 3 as the Niners let a 14-point second-half lead slip away after previously being 50-0 under Kyle Shanahan with that type of lead. Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel remain out, while George Kittle missed that Rams loss and has a lengthy injury history of his own. The Niners that take the field versus New England won't be the same cast of characters that represented the NFC in the Super Bowl last season. They should be on upset alert against a rested Pats team which played last Thursday, so save San Francisco for later in the year with NFL survivor. See which team to pick instead here.

