We all know Colorado's Travis Hunter is extraordinarily talented, but no one is quite sure what his best position will be as a professional after he's selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

I watched Hunter closely in 2023 and can't say I have any idea whether he'd be better off at wide receiver or cornerback at the next level. Instead of making a concrete statement either way right now, which would be ridiculous, I'm going to let Hunter's 2024 film point me in the right direction.

Throughout the college football season, I'll check in with pertinent observational updates giving a peek behind the scouting curtain, outlining what I look for and what I've seen from Hunter as a cornerback and receiver throughout the year before making a final decision on his best path to NFL stardom. Hope you follow along!

Now let's get to my thoughts after Hunter's enormous effort in Colorado's thrilling win over North Dakota State in Week 1.

Cornerback

Against North Dakota State, Hunter played 72 snaps on defense, a rather massive number. There were two throws in his coverage area and both were completions for a grand total of 14 yards. Colorado aligned him in press coverage reasonably often, and his technique was a textbook blend of nimble footwork to stay with receivers off the line and physicality throughout.

He wasn't overly aggressive in those press situations, and allowed his feet to act as a guide to the route he was covering. There were a few hiccups in zone and off-man, the latter of which came when he slipped when planting on a comeback route in the red zone. The other completion he allowed came after a short motion from the outside receiver created a natural rub Hunter wasn't prepared for and was unable to fight through.

As a tackler, Hunter made one thump near the line of scrimmage on an outside run in which he demonstrated keen awareness and exquisite tracking of the ball carrier. He approached in a crouched stance before pouncing on the running back and hit him relatively low near the line of scrimmage.

Hunter was mostly sticky in coverage, following at all three levels. He did get blocked on a North Dakota State touchdown run that very easily could've been called a hold, and had the lone "stop" as a tackler. No missed tackles.

Altogether, it was a promising albeit unspectacular performance from Hunter in coverage. Despite no pass breakups, interceptions or a bevy of tackles, his fluid traits to mirror routes were clear as day on film against North Dakota State.

Wide Receiver

In this opening game, Hunter had one of the more sensational receiver performances I've witnessed in a while -- particularly from a draft perspective, because he demonstrated a wide array of refined skills blended with freaky athleticism.

He ran 40 routes against North Dakota State and caught seven of nine targets for 132 yards with three touchdowns.

When scouting a receiver, the first box that I naturally look to check is whether or not the prospect can beat press coverage. Not that it's most vital to succeeding in the NFL, it's just that you notice press at the beginning of each play.

And Hunter demolished press with ease in the opener. Burst off the line, lightning-quick hips, change of speeds. A glimmer of physicality. It was all there, although he wasn't overly powerful. Now, level of competition needs to be considered here -- and that's no disrespect meant to the North Dakota State defense -- and it's an area of emphasis we'll monitor all season.

The word that arrived in my head while watching Hunter's route-running in this game was "snappy." Quick-twitch movements at the top of his route stems all night. He didn't run 17 different routes, yet the days of NFL receivers needing to run 17 different routes are essentially over.

Beyond press-defeating skills and the critical route-running mastery, yards after the catch is high on my priority list when evaluating the receiver position, and Hunter's first target of the season demonstrated his slipperiness after the catch: Easy comeback route against off-man, slid away from the cornerback in coverage, then destroyed the angle on the oncoming safety to scamper for six. Elite-level movement skills on that play.

Probably most impressive on the evening was the ball-skills clinic Hunter showed the national TV audience. There was a smooth dig route in the fourth quarter -- that was coupled with a tremendous adjustment to the throw behind him -- to move the chains on third-and-10. After a double-move against soft man coverage didn't get the safety to bite in the fourth quarter, Hunter used a not-so-subtle jab to create more space as the ball was arcing toward him and made a diving grab down the sideline.

His second touchdown came in the third quarter, from the outside, with an inside release on a corner route, in which he got his head around to "connect" with Shedeur Sanders and faded toward the back-shoulder throw. Plus body control there.

The last of Hunter's three scores against North Dakota State came on the second consecutive back-shoulder opportunity to the short side of the field in the front right corner of the end zone. The first fell incomplete after the defensive back tugged Hunter's facemask with the ball in the air.

On the next opportunity, Hunter made an outrageous grab against air-tight coverage on a fastball from Sanders. Silly grab.

Everything, from the effortlessly explosive movements, to silky-smooth change of direction, to a glimpse of YAC brilliance and magnificent ball-tracking, Hunter every bit looked the part of a first-round receiver in Colorado's season-opening win.

Conclusion (after first game of season)

Right now, Hunter appears more dynamic and polished -- with more upside as he adds strength -- on offense as a receiver.