Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to take one of his first steps on the road to recovery from his third concussion of his NFL career this week. He will meet with neurologists this week to get a crucial update on his recovery process after originally scheduled to get tested last week, per ESPN.

Tua "feels fine" 11 days removed from his concussion in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, according to Adam Schefter. Tagovailoa's health is critical to the Dolphins' future, obviously.

In games Tagovailoa starts and finishes, the Dolphins under Mike McDaniel are 20-11. In games the quarterback misses or leaves early, they're just 1-7.

The Dolphins' 1-2 start also marks the first time under McDaniel (since 2022) the team is under .500. Miami is also running out of quarterbacks. Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson (13 of 19 for 107 yards) left in the third quarter with a chest injury, which led to journeyman backup Tim Boyle entering the game. He finished with 79 yards on 7-of-13 passing.

After the game, Thompson struggled to dress himself, according to the Miami Herald, and needed assistance packing up his things.

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 64.5 YDs 483 TD 2 INT 3 YD/Att 7.79 View Profile

Following their 24-3 stumble against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the Dolphins are the only team in the NFL that has not led with time on the clock this season. Their one lead came on a game-winning field goal by kicker Jason Sanders with no time left against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

The Week 3 defeat also ran the Dolphins' record against teams with winning records to 3-10 under McDaniel. Good news for Miami is that it faces the 0-3 Tennessee Titans on "Monday Night Football" in Week 4, and we'll see if the Fins can improve on their 18-6 record against teams that are .500 or worse under their current head coach. Sure, the Dolphins have a quarterback problem but so do the Titans: Will Levis' eight turnovers are the most in the NFL, and he has had multiple turnovers in all three of Tennessee's games this season.